Warren police unveil new electric trikes

Officer Thomas Hogue of the Warren Police Department demonstrates one of the new electric scooters on Oct. 31.

Photo by Brian Wells

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published November 10, 2025

WARREN — The Warren Police Department recently unveiled a new method of transportation — one police said that will not only assist in patrol but will help the department engage with the community.

Four electric three-wheeled mobility scooters were recently outfitted for the department and acquired through the 2023 coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery fund. The vehicles are all-wheel drive and capable of reaching speeds of up to 37 mph on a battery that lasts around 12 hours.

“It goes 37 mph, so it can move. It can go off-road. It’s got lights and sirens. We can put them in the back of our patrol cars, too,” Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski said.

The vehicles, according to Gajewski, will allow officers to respond quickly in crowded or hard-to-reach areas where patrol cars might face limitations. It can also give officers a tactical advantage, he said.

“From a policing standpoint, aside from the cool and fun factor, they’re quiet,” he said.

The scooters also require less training than something like a motorcycle, Gajewski said.

Additionally, he said it will help officers engage more with the community.

“People see this, they’re going to pause, talk to the officer, they’re going to ask about it,” he said. “It’s a great community policing tool.”

In a statement, Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins called the scooters a game-changer.

“Police departments nationwide are always exploring new ways to get officers out of their vehicles and interacting more directly with the community,” he said. “In sprawling suburban areas like Warren, foot and bicycle patrols aren’t always practical for covering large distances or responding quickly. These trike scooters, beyond their appealing look and fun factor, offer a much more practical solution.”

The scooters were unveiled to the public on Halloween night, though Gajewski said the department is already considering other uses for them.

“My mind goes to next year’s events. The Birthday Bash, presidential details, parades, all of these things … We’re going to actually get some operational use,” he said.