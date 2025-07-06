Warren police celebrate promotions, new hires at ceremony

Warren City Clerk Sonja Buffa swears in promoted officers and new hires to the Warren Police Department during a ceremony June 20 at Warren City Hall.

Photo by Brian Wells

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published July 6, 2025

Warren Police Sgt. Gabriel Seibt has his badge pinned on during a promotion and swearing-in ceremony for the department. Photo by Brian Wells

Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins makes remarks during a promotion and swearing-in ceremony on June 20 at Warren City Hall. Photo by Brian Wells

WARREN — Several new faces are joining the Warren Police Department, while others are celebrating promotions.

At a ceremony held June 20, the department recognized three promotions and nine new hires, four of which are additions to the department’s dispatch center.

“It’s truly an honor to be before you to celebrate such a talented group of individuals that are advancing or joining the Warren Police Department,” Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said.

Capt. Brent Chisolm was promoted from lieutenant; Lt. David Huffman was promoted from sergeant and Sgt. Gabriel Seibt was promoted from the rank of corporal.

Joining the department are officers Anthony Quilliams, Nicholas Shoemaker, Austin Sturza, Weaam Miso and Joshua Ballard, and dispatchers Austin Roman, Baylee Fox, Alyssa Fiantaco and Sabrina Nelson.

During the ceremony, Warren Mayor Lori Stone took time to recognize the sacrifices made by officers and their families.

“Behind every officer is a family who shares the sacrifice accompanying careers in public safety,” she said. “Thank you to the loved ones here today who support our public safety officers through long nights, missed holidays and tough calls. You, too, are recognized. You, too, are respected.”

Stone also stated the importance of the Warren Police Department.

“Our community is safer and stronger and more united because of the police officers who proudly wear their badge with distinction, as well as dispatchers that answer each call for assistance during times of crisis with calm and resolve that reminds Warren residents that we are in the very capable hands of our professional protectors,” she said.

Hawkins ended the ceremony by reminding officers that their new roles might be even more important than their previous jobs.

“I know you’re all eager to dive into your new assignments, but remember that you will now assume an even more crucial role within the department as your colleagues will look to you even more for professional and often personal guidance and information,” he said. “I strongly encourage you all to be the leader that you would want to lead you and never forget your oath. Never forget your mission, our mission, our values and the community that we serve.”