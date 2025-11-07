Warren names deputy commissioner, lead detective

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published November 7, 2025

WARREN — Mayor Lori Stone recently appointed two officers to leadership positions in the Warren Police Department.

At its Oct. 28 meeting, the Warren City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Matthew Dillenbeck to the position of deputy police commissioner and Gregory Booten to the position of police captain of the Investigative Services Bureau.

Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said Dillenbeck is a seasoned veteran who is well-respected and experienced.

“He has years of experience, both here and in the city of Detroit, where he started out,” Hawkins said. “He’s very forward-thinking, very balanced-thinking, and I’m excited to have him as a part of upper command. He has all of the leadership characteristics that we look for.”

Dillenbeck has been with the Warren Police Department for more than 20 years. He is a U.S. Army veteran, a longtime Warren resident and a graduate of Wayne State University. He previously commanded the department’s Special Response Team.

Dillenbeck’s position will involve developing officers in the department. He will also work closely with the commissioner in terms of developing policy and running day-to-day operations. He will also serve as the liaison between the department’s captains and the commissioner, Hawkins said.

Hawkins also said Booten’s experience makes him fit to lead the department’s detective bureau. Booten has served in both the Warren Police Department and the Detroit Police Department.

“He also comes very well-respected. He has a great deal of experience in all of the different bureaus and units within this department, and I’m looking forward to seeing him lead a very important area of this Police Department,” Hawkins said.

Booton is a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command and has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. Most recently, he was the executive lieutenant of the Patrol Services Bureau. He has also served as a detective and a supervisor in the criminal investigations and special victims units, and as a major crimes investigator.

Booton has also served as the president of the Warren Command Officers Association.

At the Oct. 28 meeting, City Council Secretary Mindy Moore said she’s excited about the appointments.

“We wish you both success, and we hope you’re safe every day, because I think about that every time I hear something going on. I worry about all of you,” she said. “So I just hope you’re safe and very successful, and congratulations.”

In a statement, Stone praised both officers.

“Deputy Commissioner Dillenbeck and Captain Booton are the kind of leaders who strengthen the bond between our police department and the people we serve,” she said. “Since taking office, I recognized their dedication, experience and sense of duty reflect the values that keep our neighborhoods safe and our city strong.”