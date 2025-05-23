Warren man pleads no contest to killing roommate, hiding body

By: Nick Powers | Warren Weekly | Published May 23, 2025

Donald Dawan Renfroe

WARREN — A man charged with killing his roommate in 2023 pleaded no contest to the charges against him in Macomb County Circuit Court on May 19.

Donald Dawan Renfroe, 26, shot and killed James Wilkins in their Warren apartment, according to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s office. Darius Glenn, 29, allegedly assisted Renfroe with hiding Wilkins’ body. Warren police reported Wilkins missing on June 9, 2023. Five months after the incident, detectives found evidence of the shooting at the apartment. Glenn provided evidence that guided police to the body. Glenn testified against Renfroe at a preliminary exam on April 26, 2024, as part of a plea bargain.

Wilkins was 27 years old when he was killed. A 2023 press release from the Warren Police Department describes Wilkins as a “loving” father and football coach. His body was found in a “remote area” in Oscoda Township near an access road. The search was a collaborative effort by the Michigan State Police, the Oscoda Township Police and Fire Department and U.S. Park Service.

“The area was very desolate and covered with thick brush and trees,” the release states. “With the assistance of an MSP cadaver dog, investigators located the area where Wilkins’ body was buried.”

Renfroe pleaded no contest to second-degree homicide, a felony punishable with life or any number of years in prison, in front of Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Servitto. He also pleaded no contest to tampering with evidence, a felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison; concealing a death, a felony that could carry a five-year prison sentence; and a felony weapons charge, which carries a two-year mandatory consecutive sentence.

“Mr. Wilkin’s life was cut short in the very dwelling that should have been his safe place,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in the release. “My office stands as the voice of the victim to bring justice to this horrible act that stole this victim’s life and destroyed a family.”

Jeffery A. Cojocar, Renfroe’s attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

Renfroe’s sentencing is set for July 7.

Glenn is currently facing charges of tampering with evidence, a 10-year felony; concealing the death of an individual, a five-year felony; and accessory to a felony after the fact, a five-year felony.

He’s set for a final pretrial hearing in Macomb County Circuit Court on June 4 before Servitto.