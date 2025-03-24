Warren man arraigned for alleged role in vehicle thefts

By: Nick Powers | Warren Weekly | Published March 24, 2025

Deon Brooks

METRO DETROIT — A Warren man was arraigned in the 37th District Court March 12 for his alleged role in multiple thefts, which targeted vehicles in Warren.

He faces similar charges in Washington Township. The alleged thefts span from August 2023 to February 2025, resulting in three current open cases.

Deon Charleston Brooks, 24, is accused of stealing vehicles from Washington Township dealers Serra Cadillac and Heidebreicht Chevrolet, and from a General Motors corporate lot in Warren.

Brooks’ Warren arrest was the result of a cooperative effort by Macomb Auto Theft Squad detectives, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Enforcement Team and the Warren Police Department. The MATS investigation started in December 2024 when Cadillacs were taken from the GM lot, according to a press release from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

“Detectives linked Brooks to multiple stolen vehicles from this lot, valued at over $1.5 million,” the release states. “It is alleged Brooks ‘retags’ the vehicles with cloned VIN numbers and sells them out of state for a large profit. Detectives also seized several printers, retagging equipment, fraudulent SOS documents, Methamphetamine, jewelry and a Chrysler Pacifica.”

In the 37th District Court, Brooks was charged with conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony. Judge Steve Bieda set bond at $2 million at a March 12 hearing.

The release from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office states that the investigation of other suspects linked to Brooks is ongoing.

A press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's office states Brooks allegedly stole vehicles from Serra Cadillac and Heidebreicht Chevrolet in Washington Township from August 2023 through February 2024.

For his role in that alleged spree, he’s charged with conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony, unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle, a five-year felony, and three counts of conspiracy to commit unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, each a five-year felony. He was arraigned in the 42-1 Romeo District Court March 11 by District Court Judge Jennifer Andary, who set a personal bond of $100,000.

Brooks allegedly stole a vehicle from Heidebreicht Chevrolet in Washington Township Feb. 29, 2024, according to the press release. When fleeing the scene, he was spotted by police. He reportedly refused to pull over during a traffic stop and police deployed a tire deflation device. Brooks took off on foot but was later arrested.

Brooks was charged with unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle, a five-year felony; conspiracy to commit the unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, a five-year felony; fleeing a police officer in the fourth degree, a two-year felony; and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, a two-year felony. He was also arraigned on those charges by Andary on March 11.

"This individual has repeatedly demonstrated a blatant disregard for the law, engaging in a pattern of criminal activity that not only endangers public safety but also undermines the rights of hardworking citizens,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a press release. “With multiple cases involving stolen vehicles and two counts of conducting a criminal enterprise — our office is committed to ensuring that justice is served and that those who exploit our communities for personal gain are held accountable.”

Brooks’ attorney Vincent Toussaint had “no comment” on the case at the time of publication.

A preliminary exam is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 8 in the 42-1 District Court. He also has a probable cause conference set for 8:45 a.m. April 17 in the 37th District Court.

Call Staff Writer Nick Powers at (586) 498-1059.