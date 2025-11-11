Voters pass charter amendment, elect five to Rochester City Council

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published November 11, 2025

ROCHESTER — On Nov. 4, Rochester voters passed a ballot proposal to remove language from the city’s charter regarding primary elections.

The measure passed with 62.10% of the vote in favor and 37.90% against.

Having primary election language is not required under state law, according to the Oakland County Elections Division, which noted that Rochester was previously one of eight communities in Oakland County that had provisions on the books for primary elections.

By eliminating the charter language, Deputy City Clerk Brian D’Annunzio said, the city will save money, time and resources and just take a larger pool in November.

The cost for an election is the same for the city whether it’s a primary or a general election, between $15,000 and $20,000, according to City Clerk Lee Ann O’Connor. Eliminating the primary for local elections in odd years will also eliminate the need for the candidates to prepare for and expend funds for both a primary and a regular election.

“We’re happy it passed. It’s going to save the taxpayers’ dollars in the future and it’s a win for the budget,” Mayor Nancy Salvia said.

The move will only affect only local city elections held in odd years. Primaries will still be held for state and federal offices.

In the Rochester City Council race, voters re-elected incumbents Nancy Salvia, Sara King and Christian Hauser, along with newcomer Jessica Clauser, according to unofficial results from the Oakland County Elections Division.

Clauser received the most votes with over 16%, followed by Salvia with 14.9% and King with 14.52%, all to earn four-year terms. Hauser received 14.28% of the vote to secure a two-year term. Candidates Dan Bachmann earned 12.64% of the vote, followed by Richard Kendziuk with 11.55%, Steve Sage with 8.26% and Ann Peterson with 7.80%.

Clauser said she’s “truly honored and humbled” by the support from the Rochester community and is excited to get to work alongside her fellow council members to “serve the community, preserve what makes Rochester such a special place, and plan thoughtfully for its future.”

“It’s been an incredible experience connecting with so many residents throughout this campaign, and I’m grateful for the trust voters have placed in me,” she said in an email. “I’m especially thankful for the friends, neighbors, and volunteers who gave their time and energy to this effort. Their belief in me and our shared vision for Rochester means the world.”

Salvia said it was “a very competitive” City Council race in Rochester.

“There were 10 candidates running for five seats, and everyone worked really hard,” she said. “Obviously, I’m thrilled the people have re-elected me to a four-year term and I look forward to the mayor’s election which will be at the second meeting in November.”

King said she’s “honored” by the community’s support and the opportunity to “continue serving the city I grew up in and care so deeply about.”

“Rochester’s strength comes from the way we work together — residents, staff and council alike — and I’m excited to keep that collaboration going,” she said in an email. “Congratulations to the newly elected members; I look forward to what we’ll accomplish together.”

Hauser said it’s “an incredible honor and privilege” to be on the Rochester City Council, and he feels fortunate to have been re-elected.

“I contend the results of the election directly correlate with the satisfaction the residents have with our city leadership. Rochester has exceptional city services and workers, we have a three-year balanced budget, our property values continue to increase year-after-year, we have a thriving downtown, and there are several exciting developments underway that will only enhance our City. Residents can feel confident knowing that the next City Council will continue to make Rochester a great place to live, work and invest,” he said in an email.

In the race for a partial Rochester City Council term ending Nov. 22, 2027, incumbent Stuart Bikson outpaced challenger Kyle Houston, earning 66.71% of the vote. Houston received 33.29% of the vote.

Bikson — who was honored by the Rochester Chamber of Commerce this fall with the Pinnacle Achievement Award for a lifetime service award for public service — said it’s an honor for the people of Rochester to elect him for the eighth consecutive term.

“I think the people like my record of low taxes and excellent city services. I also think that people like that I am willing to work with other council people to get things accomplished. I think in these difficult times, we need to treat everyone with respect, and that is what I have always tried to do,” he said.

The council meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month at City Hall, and members earn $55 per meeting.

For more information about Oakland County elections, visit www.oakgov.com/clerkrod/elections.