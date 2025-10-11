Voters in St. Clair Shores to elect council members, decide on proposals

St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published October 11, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — In the Sentinel’s coverage area, voters will select candidates for City Council on Nov. 4. They will also consider a public safety millage proposal and a Lakeview Public Schools bond proposition. Candidates were asked, in 75 words or fewer, to state their top goals if elected. The answers are printed verbatim.

St. Clair Shores City Council

Six candidates are running for three four-year terms.

Adura Calhoun

Age: 66

Occupation: Retired State Parole/Probation Agent

Municipality of residence: St Clair Shores

For how long: Six years

Online campaign info: calhounforcitycouncil.com

Education: Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice, Certificate in Gerontology

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: There is no higher priority to me than public safety. I am an avid supporter of our police, fire and EMS services. I would fight to expand life-saving resources that keep our neighborhood safe. Maintain a balanced budget. I will always be a resource for Veterans and an Advocate for our seniors.

John D. Caron

Age: 54

Occupation: Community Service Coordinator, Macomb County Public Works

Municipality of residence: St Clair Shores

For how long: 54 Years

Online campaign information: No answer given

Education: Lakeview High School Class of 1989, Bachelors of Science in Metallurgical Engineering from Michigan Technological University, Masters of Science in Engineering from Purdue University

Previously and currently held elected offices: St. Clair Shores City Councilman since 2012

Top goals: Keeping the City’s finances strong and balanced is key to continue our investments in Police, Fire, Parks and Recreation, Senior Activities, Streets, and Infrastructure. Continuing an efficient government will keep bringing new residents and businesses to our community. Encourage community engagement through our City’s boards, commissions, and committees. There must be a strategic focus on expanding our Downtown area and enhancing the north end business district of the City, thereby supporting all areas.

Dominic Roy Neumann

Age: 45

Occupation: Business Owner

Municipality of residence: St. Clair Shores

For how long: 40 years

Online campaign information: n/a

Education: Wayne State University

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: I want to find efficiencies in government to get greater value for our tax dollars. I also would like to make our city government more accessible and transparent to the taxpayers. This includes holding Priority Waste up to their contract terms and exploring other options if necessary. I would investigate the feasibility of installing speedbumps on some residential streets to curtail the speeding issues. In short, help the city work better for the residents.

Bryan L. Owens

Age: 48

Occupation: Audioprostologist, Local Business Owner

Municipality of residence: Macomb

For how long: 48 yrs

Online campaign information: Bryan Owens Facebook.com

Education: Macomb Community College, Audiology Academy Of America

Previously and currently held elected offices: No answer given

Top goals: 1. Strengthen support for police, Firefighters and first responders to keep our neighborhoods safe.

2. Invest in recreational development, including modern facilities and programs that serve all ages.

3. Promote responsible economic growth, balancing business opportunities with protecting our community’s character.

With my experience as a business owner and community leader, I’ll bring practical solutions and a strong voice for residents.

David J. Rubello

Age: 63

Occupation: Advertising Specialist in the St. Clair Shores Sentinel

Municipality of residence: St. Clair Shores

For how long: 63 years

Online campaign information: Facebook Profile

Education: BA in Broadcasting/Cinematic Arts 1984 CMU, Lakeview HS 1980

Previously and currently held elected offices: St. Clair Shores City Council

Top goals: Keep St. Clair Shores financially strong, including a healthy rainy-day fund. Ensure safety with strong police/fire departments. Maintain quality of life with an improved parks and recs department. Keep our Senior Center vital. Focus on improving the water quality of Lake St. Clair. Execute the current master plan and continue to re-vitalize strategic areas for growth. Protect our business community. Connect our Nautical Mile district to our Downtown District more effectively. Explore North District growth.

Candice B. Rusie

Age: 44

Occupation: Attorney

Municipality of residence: St. Clair Shores

For how long: Approx 35 years

Online campaign information: facebook.com/CandiceBRusie

Education: Lake Shore High School – 1999; Wayne State University – BA in psychology, criminal justice minor, summa cum laude 2004; Michigan State University College of Law – Juris Doctor, magna cum laude 2007

Previously and currently held elected offices: St. Clair Shores City Council, first elected in 2009 and re-elected in 2013, 2017, and 2021

Top goals: 1) Continuing fiscal responsibility, transparency, accountability, smart budgeting, conscientious stewardship of resources, adherence to proper policies/procedures, thorough Council meeting preparation and tough questioning. 2) Continuing working and advocating for residents. Continuing social media outreach to address residents’ questions and solve problems. Continue volunteerism and community service. Promote and support local businesses. 3) Continuing support and improvements of services, infrastructure/roads, measures for a cleaner lake, family/youth-focused projects (Library renovation, Parks/Rec facilities/programming).

This is a Charter Amendment for a millage renewal that replaces the expiring police and fire millage and a new .50 mill to partially fund the St. Clair Shores police and fire departments

Proposal A

Shall the charter of St. Clair Shores, Michigan be amended by adding sec 8.9(g) authorizing the annual levy of an ad valorem property tax in the amount of 4.4192 mills ($4.4192 per $1000 of taxable value) for a period of three (3) years commencing July 1, 2026, as a renewal of the previously approved police and fire millage of 5.00 mills, as reduced by the Headlee amendment to 4.4192 mills, plus a new millage of 0.50 mills, totaling 4.9192 mills to be used exclusively for police and fire department operations, raising an estimated $10,950,730 in the first year levied?

Lakeview Public Schools

LAKEVIEW PUBLIC SCHOOLS COUNTY OF MACOMB STATE OF MICHIGAN

SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BOND PROPOSITION

Shall the Lakeview Public Schools, County of Macomb, State of Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Forty-Four Million One Hundred Five Thousand Dollars ($44,105,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds, in one or more series, to pay the cost of the following projects to create a modern learning environment for students and for health, safety, security, energy conservation and other purposes: • Remodeling, equipping, re-equipping, furnishing, re-furnishing school buildings and other facilities; • Acquiring and installing instructional technology infrastructure and equipment in school buildings and other facilities; and • Preparing, developing and improving sites at school buildings and other facilities? The annual debt millage required to retire all bonds of the School District currently outstanding and proposed pursuant to this ballot is expected to be at or below 6.15 mills which is a 0 mill increase from the annual debt millage levied in 2025. The maximum number of years any series of bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of refunding, is not more than twenty-four (24) years; the estimated millage that will be levied to pay the proposed bonds in the first year is 1.44 mills (which is equal to $1.44 per $1,000 of taxable value); and the estimated simple average annual millage that will be required to retire each series of bonds is 2.82 mills annually ($2.82 per $1,000 of taxable value). If approved by the voters, the bonds will be guaranteed by the State under the School Bond Qualification and Loan Program (the “Program”). The School District currently has $42,250,000 of qualified bonds outstanding and $0 of qualified loans outstanding under the Program. The School District does not expect to borrow from the Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated computed millage rate required to be levied to pay the proposed bonds may change in the future based on changes in certain circumstances. (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited, and the proceeds cannot be used for teacher, administrator or employee salaries, repair or maintenance costs or other operating expenses.)