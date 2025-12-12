St. Clair Shores man allegedly threatened school violence

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published December 12, 2025

Edwards

ST. CLAIR SHORES — According to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, 20-year-old Joel Edwards was arraigned Dec. 5 on charges tied to an alleged planned attack at a school in St. Clair Shores.

On Sept. 13, the St. Clair Shores Police Department conducted a cyberthreat investigation and a welfare check on Edwards, a St. Clair Shores resident. According to the release, the FBI contacted the Michigan State Police after a social media post allegedly associated with Edwards, where he allegedly said he wanted to carry out a mass shooting, was discovered. State police then contacted the St. Clair Shores Police Department and officers took Edwards into custody.

Weapons were reportedly found in his possession. Edwards has been held at the Macomb County Jail since Sept. 25 for violating his probation.

He was arraigned in the 40th District Court on Dec. 5 before Judge Joseph Craigen Oster on charges of making an intentional threat to commit an act of violence toward a school, school employees or students, a 10-year felony; using a computer to commit a crime, a 10-year felony; and a felony weapons charge, punishable by up to two years consecutive to the main charge.

His bond was set at $5 million, and he was referred for a mental health evaluation.

A probable cause hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 16 before Oster in the 40th District Court.

In his statements in the press release, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido called the situation disturbing and said he knows what kind of fear it caused in the community. He said there is no ongoing threat.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to the law enforcement agencies whose swift, coordinated, and highly professional efforts brought this situation to light and ensured that no one was harmed,” Lucido said in the release. “The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Michigan State Police, and St. Clair Shores Police Departments are to be commended.”

Lucido said the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. He also stated updates will be provided as the case moves forward.

At press time, no attorney was listed for Edwards in court records.