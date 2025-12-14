Drug court offers a new start in St. Clair Shores

Judge Mark Fratarcangeli gives a drug court participant his certificate for completing phase four of the program on Dec. 3.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published December 14, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — In St. Clair Shores, the 40th District Court offers a drug court program to help prior offenders leave substances behind and change their lives.

The program was started by Judge Mark Fratarcangeli 12 years ago. Participants attend the program for 18 months with probation for a maximum of two years in the district court.

Fratarcangeli said the journey starts for participants when an attorney or a judge makes a referral for a treatment court after a criminal action. There are multiple courts throughout Macomb County that deal with offenders charged with drug- and alcohol-related offenses.

Fratarcangeli said he saw the need for a treatment program in St. Clair Shores around 15 years ago. He saw the benefits of the court while filling in for a judge at the 37th District Court in Warren.

“I wasn’t sure we had the need at the time or the volume of cases in St. Clair Shores and then gradually I determined that, yeah, there was definitely a need, and we went through the process to get certified to provide that service,” Fratarcangeli said.

During the treatment court, participants talk about their daily lives and how they’ve been doing without using drugs and alcohol. It’s a calm atmosphere, though Fratarcangeli said participants are nervous when they first arrive due to the nature of the court system.

Previous participants have come back to the court to provide updates on their lives.

“That’s the best feeling in the world,” Fratarcangeli said. “It’s happened very frequently.”

He went on to say it’s a family atmosphere and participants have brought their babies and others tell of reconnecting with loved ones.

Participants have to be willing to do the program, and it is voluntary.

“And unless someone is really gung-ho about doing it, I don’t allow them in the program,” Fratarcangeli said.

Other requirements of the program include a self-help group such as Alcoholics Anonymous, counseling and other forms of treatment.

It currently has three peer mentors participating in the program who are contracted out. The court also has counselors, peer recovery coaches, law enforcement officers, probation officers and more.

Anthony Mattarella is currently a peer recovery coach and was hired on by the court. He previously experienced treatment court as an offender. After a sports injury, he was given Vicodin to deal with the pain which turned into an addiction. Mattarella was just 14 years old at the time and at around 20 he started using heroin.

He used the drug until he turned 26, before he became homeless and got arrested because of the addiction.

“I did 60 days in jail and got released to do the treatment court in 41B and I’ve been sober ever since,” Mattarella said. “It’ll be 10 years March 21.”

Mattarella said it’s awesome to see individuals recovering from their addictions. He said one man graduated from the court, got married, started his own business and is doing well.

“It’s really cool to see stuff like that,” Mattarella said.

Participants have described the treatment court as a family and have a freeing feeling when they no longer have to rely on drugs and alcohol.

“Wendy” is a current participant in the program and was thankful for it, saying later her approach and attitude has changed.

“This program has given me my safe place,” she said.