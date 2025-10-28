Veteran Grosse Pointe City employee promoted to new role

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published October 28, 2025

New Grosse Pointe City Assistant Director of Public Service Brian Kress started working for the city each summer when he was in college. Photo by K. Michelle Moran

GROSSE POINTE CITY — A longtime member of Grosse Pointe City’s Department of Public Works now has a new title.

Brian Kress was promoted to assistant director of public service this fall, City Manager Joseph Valentine said during a Sept. 15 Grosse Pointe City Council meeting.

Valentine said the city was looking to restructure the DPW “and put a little more emphasis on areas that needed more attention.” He said he was “happy to say that one of our internal candidates” — Kress — was selected for the assistant position.

“I’m very excited to start this position and thankful for the opportunity,” Kress told the council.

After the meeting, Kress, 43, of Macomb Township, said he’s worked for the city full time for 20 years. Prior to that, Kress said he worked during the summers while he was in college as a DPW day laborer, so in total, he’s worked for the city for about 25 years.

Valentine said that during his tenure, Kress has served the DPW in various capacities. Those include being a public service supervisor and code enforcement officer.

Kress’ boss, Director of Public Service Peter Randazzo, was happy to see Kress get this position.

“We’re glad to have Brian as our assistant director,” Randazzo said.

Kress’ wife and two children were on hand for the promotion announcement.

Several Grosse Pointe City officials praised Kress for what he has done for the city.

“Thank you, Brian, for all of the work you’ve put in and the chance to expand on your experience,” City Councilman Terence Thomas said.

City Councilman Christopher Moyer offered his congratulations as well.

“This is the culmination of a lot of hard work that you have put in,” Moyer told Kress. “I know you will continue to do a great job.”