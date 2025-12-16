Poets, artists to discuss working together for exhibition

Visitors view the artwork and read the poems on display for “Call & Response 5” during an opening reception Nov. 6.

Photo by K. Michelle Moran

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published December 16, 2025

GROSSE POINTE FARMS — One of metro Detroit’s compelling creative collaborations will kick off 2026 with artistic and literary flair.

From 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 10, participants in the exhibition, “Call & Response 5: Poets and Artists in Dialogue,” will talk about their work and the inspiration behind it, with poets also reading their poems. Poets selected artwork and artists selected poems to spark new work, which is included in an exhibition on display in the Grosse Pointe Congregational Church Arts Ministry Gallery in Grosse Pointe Farms. The Jan. 10 reading and discussion will take place in the church’s fellowship hall and is open to the public.

“It’s usually well attended,” said Lori Zurvalec, of Grosse Pointe City, chair of the GPCC Arts Ministry and an artist and poet herself. “People love it. It’s worth loving.”

She said they “pretty much fill every seat” in fellowship hall for the reading and discussion. Light refreshments are served.

Despite the church setting, the works aren’t necessarily religious in nature.

This year, 20 artists and 20 poets were selected for “Call and Response.” They include Linda Boyle, Ruth Harvey, Kathryn Poremski, Kari Rasmussen, Cindy Sommerville, Jeff Greer and Caroline Maun, of Grosse Pointe Park; Jackie Brooks, Carol LaChiusa and Mary Stebbins Taitt, of Grosse Pointe Farms; Loretta Markell and Ronald Strickler, of Grosse Pointe Shores; Lori Zurvalec, of Grosse Pointe City; Dwight Stackhouse, James Macmillan, Aaron Ray, Giovanna Borner, Marguerite Carlton, Carol Cook Reid, Joya Rush-Keli, Elaine Belz and Christian Kroeyr, of Detroit; Linda Allen, of Shelby Township; K. Michelle Moran, of Harrison Township; Richard Reeves and Michael Madigan, of Lathrup Village; M.L. Liebler, of St. Clair Shores; Candace Law, of Berkley; Suzanne Allen and Donald Levin, of Ferndale; Laura Whitesides Host and Alexander Morgan, of Birmingham; Alinda Wasner, of Beverly Hills; Tracey Morris, of Warren; James Ross, of Oak Park and John Diephouse, of Lansing. Other participants this year are Doug Tanoury, Jeffrey Hermann and Jennifer Rivera.

While poets creating new work in reaction to art isn’t unusual — there’s even a term for it, ekphrastic poetry — artists responding to poems isn’t nearly as common.

“I think it’s very unique,” Zurvalec said of this project.

Over the course of the five “Call & Response” exhibitions, 51 different visual artists and 43 poets have participated. They include some of metro Detroit’s most celebrated creative talents.

This is the final “Call & Response” in this format, Zurvalec said, but similar creative collaborations are being considered for the future.

Since Nov. 2, the exhibition has been on view and open to the public. It will remain on display until Feb. 1. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays or by appointment. A commemorative book featuring all the artworks and poems will be available for purchase at the Jan. 10 program.

GPCC is located at 240 Chalfonte Ave. in Grosse Pointe Farms. For more information about the Jan. 10 event or to make an appointment to see the exhibition, call the church office at (313) 884-3075 or send an email to arts@gpcong.org.