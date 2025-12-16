GPPSS starts work on strategic plan

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published December 16, 2025

GROSSE POINTES/HARPER WOODS — The Grosse Pointe Public School System is seeking input from district residents and others as they begin work on a strategic plan.

District officials hope to hear from teachers, staff, students, parents and district residents as they gather data to come up with a common vision and goals for the district that will be at the heart of a three- to five-year strategic plan to guide the district’s direction in the coming years. They say the plan will create a data-driven picture of the district as it is now and better allow them to know where to direct limited resources, set goals and make decisions that align with multiple stakeholders.

“Launching this strategic planning process marks an exciting moment for GPPSS,” Board of Education President Colleen Worden said via text message. “Our goal is to build a shared vision that reflects the voices of our students, families, teachers, staff, and community. We are committed to a thoughtful, transparent process that positions our district for long-term success and keeps student outcomes at the center of every decision.”

GPPSS Director of Communications Rebecca Fannon said there will be focus groups made up of teachers, principals and other district personnel, as well as students and district residents.

“All of the data (collected) is anonymous,” Fannon said. “We want people to be open and honest.”

An online survey is also available now for people to complete. The survey will be available until Jan. 16.

“If you don’t get selected for a focus group, you can still participate in the survey,” Fannon said.

To come up with the strategic plan, district officials will be working with the Michigan Association of School Boards for the next three months. The Board of Education voted 7-0 Oct. 6 in favor of retaining MASB to facilitate the strategic plan, at a cost of $10,888.40, which includes expenses.

“GPPSS and MASB have worked together to design a customized process that ensures broad stakeholder involvement and will result in effective strategic plan implementation,” Assistant Director of Leadership Development at the Michigan Association of School Boards Debbie Stair said in a press release. “We look forward to involving the community in this process.”

MASB officials said the strategic plan process can be completed in three to four months.To participate in the survey, visit https://masb.jotform.com/team/ldess/grossepointesp26.