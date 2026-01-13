Utica man charged with murder to have competency evaluation

By: Sarah Wright | Shelby-Utica News | Published January 13, 2026

Sidney Emmanuel Davis Jr.

UTICA — Sidney Emmanuel Davis Jr., a 25-year-old man from Utica, was recently referred for a competency evaluation after being charged with first-degree premeditated murder related to a stabbing that occurred at a Meijer gas station in Shelby Township.

It is alleged that, on Sept. 21, 2025, that Davis beat and repeatedly stabbed Fatme Davis, his 23-year-old estranged wife, inside the Meijer gas station at 15031 Hall Road in Shelby Township. Fatme and Sidney Davis’ 1-year-old son was in his mother’s car at the gas station for a custody exchange. The child was reported to be safe with his paternal grandmother.

Fatme Davis was transported to a local hospital where she died, while Sidney Davis fled the scene, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. He was later discovered in Armada Township with a severe laceration on his hand, and he was arrested and transported to a hospital for treatment.

On Sept. 24, Sidney Davis was arraigned in the 41A District Court in Shelby Township before Magistrate Christopher Alayan. Davis was charged with first-degree murder, a life-without-parole felony, and Alayan denied bond.

“The allegations in this case are both shocking and deeply disturbing,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a press release. “A young mother was allegedly killed at the hands of her estranged husband, while their child sat waiting in the car. Our office is committed to pursuing this case to the fullest extent of the law to ensure justice is served.”

On Tuesday, Dec. 16, Sidney Davis appeared before Judge Stephen S. Sierawski at the 41A District Court in Shelby Township for a probable cause conference. The court referred Davis to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry for an evaluation regarding his competency to stand trial and scheduled a review hearing at 1 p.m. Jan. 29.

“The court ordered a psychiatric evaluation of the defendant to determine whether he is competent to stand trial,” Lucido said in a press release. “The law requires this determination before the case may proceed, to ensure the proceedings are valid and sustainable. Establishing competency allows the case to move forward with certainty and finality, so that the charges can be resolved in a lawful manner and justice can be pursued on behalf of the victim and the victim’s family.”

Davis’ attorney, Camilla Barkovic, was contacted for further comment on the matter but had not responded by press time.