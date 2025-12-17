Utica Community Schools senior gives insight on AI at international symposium

By: Sarah Wright | Shelby-Utica News | Published December 17, 2025

Dron Datta, a senior at Stevenson High School and the Utica Center for Mathematics, Science and Technology, considers the effects of AI — as it pertains to the computer science career path — in his research that was recently published and presented at the IEEE International Conference on Data Mining in Washington, D.C. Photo provided by Utica Community Schools

UTICA — Dron Datta, a senior at Stevenson High School and the Utica Center for Mathematics, Science and Technology, published and presented his research based around Artificial Intelligence at a workshop at the IEEE International Conference on Data Mining in Washington, D.C., last month.

Datta currently works as a software engineer and writes code for a company in Novi. His research is based on how the rise of artificial intelligence could affect computer science jobs, and his paper is titled “Evaluating the Code Generation Capabilities of Popular Large Language Models for Front-End Web Development using Neighborhood Pixel Similarity.” Front-end web development is the development of the graphical user interface — the part of a website that a user sees and interacts with. His interest in the topic started at the University of Michigan, while he was studying through a generative artificial intelligence program in 2024.

“I listened to a panel of Computer Science professors, where a question was asked about the concern about how artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to replace fields in computer science, particularly one of the most popular and demanding fields, Software Engineering,” Datta said in an email. “As an avid coder building software-engineering projects like my Google Extension WebBarrier, which is now used in 77 countries worldwide, and a current contracted Software Developer at Michigan-based company Disc Replay, I was very intrigued about the future of the field that I am currently working in.”

Datta began his project over a year ago in his Advanced Placement research class. His first step was to look at the research in the field and conduct over 200 tests with six of the most popular large language models — artificial intelligence tools that generate code. The models include ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, Claude, Pixtral, and LLaMa.

“My research involves evaluating the code generation capabilities of the six most popular large language models for front-end web development using my new custom algorithm that tests two images’ general similarity called Neighborhood-based Pixel Similarity,” Datta said in an email. “My research question specifically was: Which popular large language model is best capable of replacing front-end web developers based on its performance on overall webpage design translation? After (it was) conducted, I was able to get a ranked list of all six models, using their averaged similarity scores across different experiments and revisions, (and the results) stated that the LLM Claude 3.5-Sonnet was the best with an 84.75% score.”

As part of his study, Datta created his own algorithm to evaluate how well LLMs can generate code.

“A feat, usually expected by a collegiate researching student with advanced mathematical notations, complex understanding in image processing and in computer science, took enormous planning, hours of testing, and multiple accounts of trial and error, but ended with a magnificent research paper,” Datta said in a press release.

His teachers are not surprised by his accomplishments, as they’ve noted that Datta is considered a hardworking and dedicated student.

“I’ve taught Dron in Honors 10, AP Research, and now in AP European history. Dron holds himself to the highest standards of excellence, and his continued success is a hallmark of his dedication, effort, and abilities,” Stevenson teacher Michael MacLeod said in a press release.

Datta said his experiences in UCS have been instrumental in his success, particularly his classes with MacLeod and computer science courses offered at the Utica Center for Mathematics, Science and Technology with Rebecca Watterson.

“The experiences I have had in the UCS district have definitely helped inspire my journey with my studies,” Datta said in a press release.

Datta hopes his research project inspires other UCS students. He also believes his algorithm can make a difference by speeding up website development and allowing companies to more effectively evaluate the AI they use for code generation.

“I hope my story and achievements in my early computer science career inspires the next generation of students in this district to continue furthering the STEM fields and generating knowledge that advances society,” Datta said in a press release. STEM stands for “science, technology, engineering and math.”

He plans to pursue a career in the field of computer science with a goal of becoming a research scientist or professor.

“I also plan to work with professors in the future, with more resources and training, to continue on with my study and furthering the field of large language models’ automation in front-end web development,” Datta said in an email.

For more information, visit uticak12.org.