Utica City Council approves new dental practice

By: Sarah Wright | Shelby-Utica News | Published February 10, 2026

The Utica City Council last month approved a special conditional use request from Dr. Mark Sitto and Dr. Bassam Hanna to open a dental practice at 45399 Utica Park Blvd. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

UTICA — During the Jan. 13 Utica City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved a request for a special conditional use of an existing building at 45399 Utica Park Blvd. to become a dental practice.

Dr. Mark Sitto and Dr. Bassam Hanna requested the special conditional use for a dental practice at this location, and Utica’s Planning Commission had recommended approval for the special conditional use at its Jan. 7 meeting. While the conditional use request and site plan was recommended for approval, the submitted site plan is also subject to review and approval by the building inspector and Fire Department.

“This is a dental office that would be going into the old H & L manufacturing site . . . and the zoning is MXD (Mixed Use), which all new uses within an MXD district require special conditional use, which is a public hearing at Planning Commission and then a final approval from City Council,” said Amanda Minaudo, Macomb County Department of Planning and Economic Development Community Planning and Development program manager who works with the city of Utica.

The MXD zoning allows facilities that provide medical services such as general hospitals, medical clinics and facilities that provide testing services or medical and dental devices, which can include artificial limbs, teeth and eyeglasses, among other needs.

The dental practice will be an outpatient clinic that will provide general dentistry services and in-office oral surgery. No exterior changes to the Utica Park Boulevard location are planned at this time, and there are planned to be approximately 12 patient rooms including two surgery suites, a large number of parking spaces, waiting space for patients, and rooms for staff to take breaks and continue with other work-related needs. Approximately 18-24 employees could be on staff during the workday.

“I was at the planning meeting and the three dentists seem really nice, and they really presented well, and I think that they will be an asset to the community, and that’s a good place,” Mayor Pro Tem Faith Terenzi said.

Sitto and Hanna declined to comment when reached. For more information, visit cityofutica.org.