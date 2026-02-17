Man charged in stabbing at Oakland University

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published February 17, 2026

Shutterstock image

ROCHESTER — An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with a recent stabbing on the campus of Oakland University.

Joshua Damon Edwards, of Rochester, was arraigned Feb. 13 in 52-3 District Court on a charge of assault with intent to murder. His bond was set at $1 million cash.

If he posts bond, he will be prohibited from returning to Oakland University and will be subject to GPS tethering and house arrest.

OU police said Edwards is one of two suspects who officers were searching for after a stabbing outside Van Wagoner Hall at 8:15 p.m. Feb. 5.

OU Police Chief Mark Gordon said the person who was stabbed, an 18-year old man from Rochester, suffered multiple wounds and was transported to a local hospital. Gordon said the man has no affiliation with the school, and that he underwent surgery and is currently recovering.

Police said two suspects, including Edwards, fled the scene in a dark SUV.

Edwards was arrested during a traffic stop Feb. 10.

“This was a violent and deeply concerning incident, and I want to reassure the public that from the moment it was reported, our officers and investigators worked tirelessly and with urgency to identify and apprehend the suspect,” Gordon said.

A second suspect remains at large. Police describe him as a Black man in his late 20s with short curly hair and a height of 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

“Investigation remains open and active as we pursue apprehension of that second suspect,” Gordon said.

During his arraignment, Edwards stood mute and a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

“This is an incident that occurred between my client and an individual who he doesn’t have an extensive previous relationship with,” Edwards’ attorney, Adam Clements, said during the arraignment. “This was an altercation that took place as a result of an argument over personal property that was taken from the defendant, and from there, it would be our position that he acted in lawful self-defense.”

Clements said his client has “absolutely no prior criminal history.”

If convicted, Edwards could face up to life in prison. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary exam March 3, after press time.

Anyone with information can contact the Oakland University Police Department at (248) 370-3331.



