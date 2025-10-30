Two suspects arrested in liquor store break-in

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published October 30, 2025

Collins

Lindsley

TROY — Two suspects connected to a break-in at the Bootleg Liquor Store, located at 4973 Livernois in Troy, were arrested by Troy police Oct. 12.

During the early morning hours, police near Long Lake and Livernois roads observed signs of a break-in at the liquor store.

The suspects fled, but they were stopped on southbound Interstate 75 at Rochester Road, where they were arrested. Evidence from the burglary was reportedly found inside their vehicle.

Members of the Troy Police Special Investigations Unit took the suspects into custody. They include Jayvon Emmanuel Lindsley, 30, and Keith Emmanule Collins, 28. The unit had been investigating a series of business break-ins in the metro area.

“These arrests are the result of a focused and collaborative investigation, and our Special Investigations Unit worked tirelessly to identify and apprehend these suspects who were targeting local businesses,” said the Troy Police Department, in a statement. “The Special Investigations Unit is a multi-jurisdictional task force made up of investigators from the Birmingham, Bloomfield Township, Royal Oak, and Troy police departments. The SIU works collaboratively to investigate criminal activity impacting the region.”

Lindsley and Collins were both arraigned in 52-4 District Court Oct. 13 and charged with possession of burglary tools with intent to steal from a structure, breaking and entering a building with intent, and malicious destruction of property. Lindsley’s bond was set at $150,000 while Collins’ bond was $200,000.

Following their arrest, the Warren Police Department also issued charges against Lindsley and Collins for breaking and entering with intent and larceny.

“Investigators believe the suspects may be connected to additional break-ins in surrounding communities, and further charges may follow,” stated the Troy Police Department.

At press time, Lindsley’s attorney, Douglas P. Kolly, declined to comment, while Collins did not have an attorney on file.