Two principals appointed for Keller and Upton elementary schools

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published June 17, 2026

Stephan Henning and Kristin Szymanski accept certificates of excitement to be principals of Keller and Upton elementary schools, respectively. Photos provided by Royal Oak Schools

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ROYAL OAK — Royal Oak Schools have announced two new principals for Upton and Keller elementary schools for the 2026-2027 school year.

Stephan Henning was named principal of Keller Elementary School. Henning currently is a middle school principal in Waterford and has a history of instructional leadership, student-centered decision-making and school-community engagement, according to Royal Oak Schools.

Kristin Szymanski has been appointed the principal of Upton Elementary School. Szymanski currently serves as the district’s multi-tiered system of supports coordinator at Oak Ridge Elementary School and brings experience in instructional leadership, student support and collaborative school improvement.

“We are thrilled to welcome both Ms. Szymanski and Mr. Henning into these important roles,” Patrick Wolynski, executive director of staff and student services, said in a Royal Oak Schools press release. “Ms. Szymanski’s deep roots in our district and connection to the Upton community, combined with Mr. Henning’s extensive leadership experience and strong background in elementary education make them outstanding choices to lead these school communities into the future.”

Before moving into middle school administration, Henning worked in elementary education and is “eager” to return to his passion for working with younger learners and elementary school communities, the press release states.

“I’m thrilled to work in elementary education again, especially with a school that is devoted to International Baccalaureate and the Primary Years Programme,” Henning said. “It’s my goal to promote innovative lifelong learning for my students, and after meeting just a few Keller students, I know that they are excited to learn and have a voice in the changes we will make together.”

Henning brings expertise in the International Baccalaureate and Primary Years Programme frameworks.

“Throughout the interview process Henning demonstrated a deep commitment to students, staff collaboration, and fostering a supportive learning environment,” the press release states. “Mr. Henning was the top choice among the selection committee, made up of 31 staff members and parents, who interviewed a strong pool for the two positions.”

Szymanski previously taught fourth grade at Upton, which officials said helps her have a strong connection to the school community.

“Throughout the selection process, Syzmanski distinguished herself as an exceptionally qualified candidate with a clear vision for student achievement, positive school culture, and continuous improvement,” the press release states. “Her appointment reflects Royal Oak schools commitment to developing and promoting talented internal leaders.”

“I am truly excited to return to Upton and reconnect with this wonderful school community. I had the opportunity to visit the classroom where I previously taught and meet the current fourth-grade students. They had some creative suggestions for me, including that I should consider a disco theme for my office and institute snack time for 4th and 5th grade,” Szymanski said. “While I’ll consider their ideas, I look forward to working alongside our students, staff, and families to continue building a positive school environment where every child feels valued, supported, and inspired to learn.”

Both Henning and Szymanski will be working closely with the school’s previous principals to ensure a smooth transition into the position.

For more information on Royal Oak Schools, visit royaloakschools.org.