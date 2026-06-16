Scouts Night is a hit at Royal Oak Leprechauns game

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published June 16, 2026

Scouts bring in the American flag during the presentation of the colors at the Royal Oak Lephrechauns game May 29. Photo provided by Annie Semenczuk

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ROYAL OAK — Scouts and families gathered at Memorial Stadium on May 29 as Cub Scout Pack 1604 hosted Scouts Night at the Royal Oak Leprechauns game.

The event had Cub Scouts and their families from Pack 1604, Pack 1634, Troop 1610, and several Girl Scout troops and members of the Shrine Dads Club, according to a press release sent out by Pack 1604.

“The Royal Oak Leprechauns strive to be part of the larger community, and that was fully evident on Friday night at the game with the scouts,” said Tara Stenger, Pack 1604 Bears den leader. “The scouts had a blast, got to connect with other scouts, and had a beautiful night at the park.”

During the opening ceremony, scouts had the opportunity to present the colors during the playing of the national anthem.

“It was a very moving moment getting to watch our scouts present the colors at the game. I love having opportunities to see them step into important roles, execute them with respect, and watch the pride they feel in being trusted to take on such tasks,” said Jessica Gibbs, cubmaster of pack 1604. “They did such a great job, and as their cubmaster, I can say I couldn’t be more proud.”

Throughout the evening, families enjoyed baseball, bounce houses, and opportunities for the scouts to run the bases after the game.

Danny Weiss, general manager of the Royal Oak Leprechauns, said that this is what the Leprechauns are all about — connecting with the community and creating lasting memories for families.

“It’s just a part of the vision for the Leprechauns,” Weiss said. “I think that while we are a baseball team, we view ourselves as a community gathering ground where different members from the community, whether it is local businesses, local organizations, local nonprofits, can come and interact with the different members of the community and be able to showcase oftentimes their organizations and what they have going on.”

Scouts enjoyed the activities during the night of the game.

“My favorite part of the game was singing ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’ and watching the Leprechauns win,” said Coen Diamond, 8, of Cub Scout Pack 1604.

Leo Kell, 7, of Pack 1604, got to throw out the first pitch.

“It was an awesome night,” he said. “I got to throw out the first pitch and play with all of my friends.”

Coming up on July 2, the Leprechauns are going to be hosting an America 250 night. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with the first pitch at 6:30.

Weiss said that during the 250th celebration, the Royal Oak Concert Band will be playing the national anthem and some other patriotic songs throughout the game.

“We’re going to have the Daughters of the American Revolution out. They are going to have some different interactive activities for the kids to get involved with,” he said. “We are going to have a special on the field race with some of our declaration singers and some of the Founding Fathers, and Paddy, our mascot, will take part in that race.”

For more information on the Royal Oak Leprechauns, visit northwoodsleague.com. For more information on Scout Pack 1604, visit sites.google.com/view/cubscoutpack1604/what-we-do.