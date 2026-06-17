Royal Oak Taco Fest to take place July 2-5

People enjoy the 2024 Royal Oak Taco Fest in the area of Centennial Commons. Taco Fest will return this year July 2-5.

File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published June 17, 2026

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ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak Taco Fest is returning for the Fourth of July weekend with more than 50 of Michigan’s top taco trucks and eateries.

Taco Fest will be taking place July 2-5 on the streets of Royal Oak. The festival will feature entertainment, including live local music, DJs and street performers; taco-eating contests; a variety of free activities; and tacos and tequila, according to a press release sent out by Taco Fest organizers.

The festival will be located east of Main Street between 11 Mile Road and Fourth Street, centered around Centennial Commons and portions of the Royal Oak City Complex parking lots.

Advance tickets are currently available online starting at $6. Admission is free for children age 5 and younger, $6 for kids ages 6-10, and all children’s activities are free.

Additional pricing tiers will be available through July 1, while group ticket packages are available for prices starting at $5 each. Tickets for people 11 and older at the door will be $12.

Over 50 taquerias will be in attendance, offering a wide range of taco creation and Mexican-inspired specialties. The food options come from across the region, offering more than 250 menu options.

A few newcomers are going to be showcasing their taco abilities including Don Polo, Nepantla Cafe, and Sabor Del Gordo. Returning favorites include Maine Lobster, Drunken Rooster, Galindo’s, Mezcal, and The Taco Cartel.

Along with the food options will be a variety of tequila and other adult beverages for adults. For tequila enthusiasts, the Tequila! Tequila! Cantina will have a variety of high-end tequilas for tasting.

Attendees will be able to experience a large variety of entertainment on the Soaring Eagle Stage, the Michigan Lottery Stage and the Jars stage.

The Soaring Eagle Stage will feature newcomers including Groove Session, a soulful music group, and South North Southwest, an artist “known for blending eclectic influences into a bold, immersive sound.” Throughout the weekend there will be a variety of genres and artists taking the Soaring Eagle Stage.

On the Michigan Lottery Stage, artists specializing in rock, county, reggae, soul and blues will be performing all four days of the festival. Highlights on the Michigan Lottery Stage include Ghost Town Marshalls, The Love Junkies, Faded, and The Reefermen.

On the Jars stage, attendees can experience up-and-coming artists like Raedy Lex, Nano 2 Hype, DJ Twizt, The Two Yoots!, and more.

During Taco Fest, there will also be a special celebration of America’s 250th anniversary July 4-5 in partnership with the Royal Oak Historical Society.

“As part of the “Join the Revolution” patriotic experience, guests can enjoy live historical performances and interactive family activities in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary,” the press release states.

There will be four acts on both July 4 and 5, starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

Performances will include historical reenactors portraying George Washington, Martha Washington, Betsy Ross and Benjamin Franklin, all taking place in Centennial Commons.

There will also be an interactive activity area featuring children’s crafts, colonial games, and educational experiences inspired by America’s founding era.

During Taco Fest, attendees can enjoy a variety of activities including mechanical bull riding, lucha libre wrestling, the Jars cannabis pop-up, the Condado Tacos & Tequila taco-eating contest, strolling mariachi performances, and more.

Festival hours will be 4-11 p.m. July 2; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. July 3 and July 4; and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. July 5. For more information about the Royal Oak Taco Fest or to purchase tickets, visit royaloaktacofest.com or call (248) 541-7550.