Sunset at the Zoo to return June 18

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published June 16, 2026

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ROYAL OAK — The Detroit Zoo will host the annual Sunset at the Zoo presented by KeyBank from 7 to 11 p.m. June 18.

The celebration will highlight the animals and wildlife that the Detroit Zoological Society protects and provide fundraising opportunities to continue the growth of the zoo.

Megan Gregg, senior events manager of the Detroit Zoo, said that the typical amount that the fundraiser raises is around half a million dollars.

Tickets for the event cost $250 for general admission and $600 for the VIP experience. Ticket prices go in the fundraising pot.

“If there is one night that you support the zoo, this one should be it, just because it’s such a fun night out, so guests can get the best of both worlds. They get a night of entertainment and stroll the zoo in a really unique atmosphere,” Gregg said. “They also get to immerse themselves in our mission of creating meaningful connections.”

Throughout the zoo during the event there will be multiple different connection stations that allow guests to see exactly what the zoo does for animals and conservation.

“It allows guests to see what we do, how we create empathy, how we manage our animal welfare, and different things like that,” she said. “You also get to feed the animals, so people can keep creating those connections with the animals that call the zoo home.”

The funding also goes toward the global conservation impact of the DZS. Zoo professionals from the Detroit Zoo are on all seven continents working to help different species of animals and conservation efforts. They also have boots on the ground locally in Michigan that help preserve animals here.

“It is quite literally globally, and not only just things that we do locally,” said Jeff Sell, director of communications at the DZS. “We truly are a zoo without borders, and it’s across the world.”

The brand new Fred and Barbara Erb Discovery Trails will also be open during Sunset at the Zoo, so guests can explore the new development and feed stingrays.

“This will be really the first opportunity that guests have to experience this space in a private setting,” said Allyson Sydlowski, events supervisor. “We will also be welcoming back Dinosauria, a fan-favorite attraction. So, we are excited about that. And then Sunset at the Zoo is always reinventing year after year, so we are really taking the Erb Discovery Trails and bringing it to life throughout the footprint. So, we are excited for our guests to experience that.”

During Sunset at the Zoo, there will be three different types of auctions, including a live auction, which is exclusive to VIP guests, and then the silent auction, which is open to all guests. There will also be the Sunset Keys game.

“All of these feature a variety of unique prizes, ranging from sporting events to unique animal experiences,” Sydlowski said.

The night also includes features from some of Detroit’s top eateries, premium bars, Zoo tram tours and carousel rides, dancing, and live entertainment from the Jerry Ross Band and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit detroitzoo.org.