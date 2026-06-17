The Friday Five — June 18-21

C&G Newspapers | Published June 17, 2026

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1. Juneteenth activities

June 18-20 • Various locations

Birmingham

Hear stories about George and Eliza Dosier Taylor (first Black property owners in city) and Abe and Abbie Farmer Harris (whose descendants resided in city for 100-plus years), noon June 19, meet at Taylor burial site in Section E of Greenwood Cemetery, Oak Street west of Old Woodward Avenue, hosted by The Birmingham Museum, facebook.com/thebirminghammuseum



Farmington Hills

Vendors, cultural art activities and excursions from 4-6 p.m. June 19, then music and storytelling by Da’Ja at 7 p.m., The Hawk - Farmington Hills Community Center, 29995 W. 12 Mile Road, fhgov.com



Madison Heights

Free event includes opening remarks and prayer, live music, African American-owned food trucks and food vendors, pop-up marketplace with 40-plus vendors, educational exhibits about history of holiday, climbing tower, bounce houses, petting zoo, pony rides, games and more, noon-6 p.m. June 20, Civic Center Park, 360 W. 13 Mile Road, organized by Madison Heights Citizens United, madisonheightsjuneteenth.com

Read more: Juneteenth Celebration returns to Civic Center Park



Royal Oak

“One Community. One History. One Future. Together.” theme features walk of 1,865 steps (to commemorate end of slavery in United States in 1865), live music, food trucks, community vendors, educational displays, author reading, artist demonstration, sock drive and more, 3-7 p.m. June 19, Royal Oak Farmers Market, 316 E. 11 Mile Road, romi.gov

Read more: Juneteenth event to stress education and outreach



Southfield

Weeklong events culminate with music by Jynn & Juice, art demonstrations, and art activities by Black artists, 7-9 p.m. June 18, front lawn of Municipal Campus, 26000 Evergreen Road, also performances by local poets, music by Boddum Band, book sales, food vendors and more, 1-4 p.m. June 20, front lawn of Southfield Public Library, 26300 Evergreen Road, cityofsouthfield.com/news



West Bloomfield

Hear music and stories with Audrey Allison, free event for all ages, 10:30-11:15 a.m. June 19, West Bloomfield Township Public Library - Main Branch, 4600 Walnut Lake Road, wblib.org

2. West Bloomfield Fine Art Show

June 20-21 • West Bloomfield

Inaugural event features pieces by professional artists from around country, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 20 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 21, parking lot of West Bloomfield High School, 4925 Orchard Lake Road, hotworks.org/events-hot-works

Read more: Hot Works brings new art show to West Bloomfield

3. EyesOn Design

June 21 • Grosse Pointe Shores

Car show celebrates automotive design excellence of past, present and future while benefitting Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Edsel and Eleanor Ford House, 1100 Lake Shore Road, eyesondesign.org

Read more: EyesOn Design’s 2026 theme, Power and Elegance, evident in awe-inspiring vehicles

For more cruises and car shows around metro Detroit, along with stories about cool vehicles and their owners, check out our CarBuffs page, sponsored by B & B Collision in Royal Oak, at candgnews.com/CarBuffs

4. Let's Go Fly a Kite!

June 20 • Fraser

Rescheduled from May, free event also includes hot dog lunch, complimentary beverages and raffle, bring own kite, noon-2 p.m., Steffens Park, 33000 Garfield Road, register at frasercitymi.gov

For more outdoor summer events, visit our 4th of July Festivities page, sponsored by Inman Audiology, at candgnews.com/4thofJuly

5. Troy Community Love Family Trade Show

June 21 • Troy

Connect with local businesses and nonprofit organizations and find community resources, inaugural event also includes family activities, giveaways, prizes, food, samples, entertainment and more, free but $5 donation encouraged, noon-5 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Troy, 3670 John R. Road, foryourbenefitmarketing.com

Read more: Plans announced for Troy Community Love Family Trade Show

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.