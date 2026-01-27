Two members of Farms Public Safety rise through the ranks

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published January 27, 2026

Grosse Pointe Farms public safety officer Will Madsen has his new sergeant badge pinned to his uniform by his wife, Sarah. Photo by K. Michelle Moran

Detroit Police Department veteran Jim Cashion pins the lieutenant badge on his wife, Veronica Cashion, as she is promoted to a new rank in the Grosse Pointe Farms Public Safety Department. Photo by K. Michelle Moran

GROSSE POINTE FARMS — Family, friends and fellow members of the department were on hand to celebrate the promotions of two valued members of the Grosse Pointe Farms Public Safety Department.

In the wake of the recent retirement of Lt. Matthew Hurner, Veronica Cashion has been named a lieutenant and Will Madsen has risen to the rank of sergeant. Public Safety Director John Hutchins introduced both of them to the community during a Jan. 12 Farms City Council meeting.

Cashion — who previously worked for the Detroit Police Department and Harper Woods Police Department — joined the Farms in 2012. Hutchins said a catastrophic injury forced her to leave in 2018, but Cashion defied the odds and, with hard work and perseverance, returned as a dispatcher and then a public safety officer and field training officer. In March 2024, Cashion was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

“Since that time, she has attended fire training schools, worked as an assistant shift commander, field training unit supervisor and assumed command of our dispatch group,” Hutchins said.

Her husband, Jim Cashion — who has been a member of the Detroit Police Department for 39 years — pinned her new badge to her uniform.

Madsen came to the Farms in 2021 at the age of 20, after working as a firefighter for South Lyon and a public service aide for the Wixom Police Department.

“Over the course of the last five years, he has been a productive member of both shifts and the traffic unit, while overseeing the administration of vehicle impounds and, most recently, prisoner processing,” Hutchins said. “His big smile, consistently positive attitude and willingness to step up to the performance of his duties all contribute to his place here this evening.”

Madsen’s wife, Sarah, pinned his badge to his uniform.

Officials said the promotion ceremonies are something they look forward to.

“These are absolutely fantastic officers in our Public Safety Department,” Mayor John Gillooly said.