Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Department promotes ‘seasoned veterans’

At left, Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Sgt. Dennis Walker and, at right, Lt. Brian Urban, listen as Public Safety Director John Kosanke, center, discusses their careers during a promotion ceremony March 2 at Woods City Hall.

Photo by K. Michelle Moran

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published March 10, 2026

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — A pair of what Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Director John Kosanke said are “seasoned veterans” who have “represented the department well during their tenure” have new titles that reflect their experience.

At a March 2 Woods City Council meeting, Kosanke introduced officer Dennis Walker, 44, who was promoted to sergeant, and Sgt. Brian Urban, 45, who was promoted to lieutenant.

Urban, who has been with the Woods for the last 20 years, formerly worked as a park ranger and public safety dispatcher for Grosse Pointe Shores. He has an associate degree in criminal justice from Macomb Community College and graduated from the Macomb Police Academy in 2005. Kosanke said Urban was promoted to sergeant in November 2016.

“In 2010, Brian began a seven-year stint serving on the Special Response Team, during which he learned valuable training, which he passed on to his colleagues,” Kosanke said. “Brian has also been invaluable in the areas of fleet management, video and body camera programs, and the remodeling of the (department) locker room.”

Kosanke said Urban has received a lifesaving award and two director’s commendations during his tenure.

“Brian keeps himself very busy with the officers on the road and taking care of the station, which I appreciate,” Kosanke said.

Walker has likewise been with the department for a couple of decades, having started his career in the Woods in 2004. He graduated from the Macomb Police Academy in 2003 and earned a bachelor’s degree in public safety from Baker College in 2009. In 2016, he was named Officer of the Year. Walker has earned many other awards as well, including a department commendation, a director’s commendation, a lifesaving award and multiple awards from Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Both have been field training officers with the department. Kosanke said Walker has trained all the department’s new officers since 2009.

Both are also metro Detroit natives: Urban grew up in St. Clair Shores and Walker was raised in Madison Heights.

Urban’s wife of almost 17 years, Theresa, pinned his new badge on his uniform. Walker’s badge was affixed to his uniform by Lisa, his wife of nearly three years. Gretchen Miotto, a member of the City Clerk’s Office, administered the oath of office to the officers.

Walker was happy to be moving into a supervisory position. He and Urban both enjoy mentoring new hires.

“I’ve worked hard for it for a long time,” Walker said.

Urban was likewise thrilled to be receiving this promotion.

“(It’s) very exciting,” Urban said. “I look forward to the new challenges and the new role.”

Kosanke wished both officers “continued success in their new positions.”

Mayor Arthur Bryant lauded the promotions after the meeting.

“These two officers are excellent examples of the fine men and women that serve on our police force, and they certainly are deserving of their respective promotions,” Bryant said.