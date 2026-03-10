Grosse Pointe Shores officers honored for firefighting, extraordinary actions

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published March 10, 2026

Accompanied by his daughter, Rozlyn Howe, 4, Grosse Pointe Shores public safety officer Billy Howe III stands with Public Safety Director Kenneth Werenski while holding a couple of his awards. Howe received the director’s award for 2025, the highest honor given by the department. Photo by K. Michelle Moran

Several of the Grosse Pointe Shores Public Safety officers honored for their work in 2025 pose for a photo with Public Safety Director Kenneth Werenski at Shores City Hall. Photo by K. Michelle Moran

GROSSE POINTE SHORES — Several members of the Grosse Pointe Shores Public Safety Department were recognized recently for outstanding work in 2025.

Public Safety Director Kenneth Werenski presented the department’s annual awards during a Jan. 20 Shores City Council meeting, allowing family and friends of the officers to join city officials in seeing them honored for going above and beyond the call of duty.

“It’s a proud day for our (Public Safety) Department,” Mayor Ted Kedzierski said.

City Councilwoman Danielle Gehlert concurred and congratulated all the award winners.

“We’re lucky to have those individuals serve the city,” Gehlert said.

For their efforts during a fire March 28, 2025, at a home in the first block of Sunningdale Drive, Sgt. Jason Cook and officers Jeff Roybal, Celeste Harrington, Derek Wood and Billy Howe III were given a departmental unit commendation, which Werenski said is “awarded to public safety officers who have performed outstanding, efficient and valuable services to the community and department.”

When officers arrived, Werenski said they saw flames shooting from an exterior utility source that had ignited the overhang on the second-story roof, engulfing the second floor within minutes.

“These officers were dealt with a large challenge but did not back down,” Werenski said. “Instead, these officers went to work. The scene required our officers to establish a water supply, initiate suppression efforts, man the water supply lines, ventilate the structure (and undertake) salvage and overhaul operations that check for fire extension.”

Werenski said “good leadership” on the part of Cook — a 15-year department veteran — was the reason the fire was extinguished successfully, without injuries. He said the home was saved as well.

“A job very well done,” Kedzierski said.

For a different house fire — this one in the 900 block of Lake Shore Road on Aug. 24, 2025 — Lt. Ron Coste, Sgt. Ryan Wilson and officers Howe, Jason Rengert and Paul Morang were given a departmental unit commendation.

Heavy black smoke was billowing from the roof when officers got to the home.

“Utilizing the thermal imaging camera, fire was seen traveling in the open spaces of the wall, and fast,” Werenski said. “The success of extinguishing any fire starts with good leadership. Lt. Coste and his 25 years of experience initiated a plan that involved attacking the fire before it could spread further throughout the dwelling.”

Given its location and the speed at which it was spreading, the blaze could have led to the home being destroyed, but Werenski said his officers, alongside their mutual aid partners, were able to save the structure without anyone sustaining injury.

“We’re 99% residential,” Werenski said. “We need to be good at fighting fires. … These (two fires) could have been total losses.”

The officers in both fires “are to be commended for their professionalism during this critical event,” Werenski said. “All of these officers are assets to this department and this community.”

The final award for 2025 was the director’s award — also known as the Officer of the Year award. Howe found himself collecting his third plaque of the evening.

As a member of the Special Response Team — which is similar to a SWAT team — Werenski said Howe has to attend an extra eight hours of training every month.

“Additional to those hours, PSO Howe and the SRT participated in two additional 40-hour weeklong training sessions so that the members will be SRT compliant at year’s end,” Werenski said. “These 40-hour training sessions are off-site and require PSO Howe to stay at the training facility for the week, sacrificing his home life.”

Last year, Werenski said Howe was also elected union president for the Shores Patrol Officers Association and was instrumental during contract talks in 2025, including formulating language on policies and procedures “to make our workplace more productive and safer for the officers.”

Howe attended evidence technician school last year — another 80 hours’ worth of training — but he now needs to be available anytime there’s a crime scene or evidence that needs to be processed, even if he’s not on shift, Werenski said.

Besides all these responsibilities and training, Werenski said Howe has volunteered for numerous city events, including Boo Fest, the Lighting of the Village and the public safety open house. Werenski said Howe is “an asset to the Grosse Pointe Shores Public Safety Department (and) has performed his duties in an exemplary manner.”

“I’m proud to give you this award,” Werenski told Howe. “I see you being a big leader in this department for years to come.”

Kedzierski was among those who acknowledged Howe’s honor.

“Congratulations, Billy, for receiving the highest award offered,” the mayor said.