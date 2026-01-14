Trustees move to restrict kratom sales

By: Dean Vaglia | C&G Newspapers | Published January 14, 2026

Clinton Township Supervisor Paul Gieleghem listens to Judge Carrie Lynn Fuca of the 41B District Court talk about kratom at the Jan. 12 Clinton Township Board of Trustees meeting. Photo by Dean Vaglia

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — On Jan. 12, the Clinton Township Board of Trustees unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance restricting the sale of kratom to people under 21.

Brought to the board by Trustee Shannon King, the ordinance follows the language of state-level kratom regulation and age restriction bill currently working its way through the legislature House Bill 4969.

“I want to take an opportunity to recognize Denise Mentzer, who cosponsored the kratom (bill) at the state level, so I want to say thank you to her,” King said. “And state Representative Joe Aragona I know has helped steer this through committee as a chairman, so I want to say thank you to him … However, I do understand that there’s lots of priorities at the state level and that bill may not get passed and we don’t know when it’s going to get passed. In that meantime, I think it’s important for us to do what we can to protect our residents, especially protecting the residents that are most vulnerable among us.”

The ordinance requires retailers to post signage stating they cannot sell kratom to anyone under 21. Violation of the ordinance is a municipal civil infraction punishable by a $500 fine per violation. The Clinton Township Police Department is tasked with enforcing the ordinance.

Kratom typically refers to either the natural substance derived from leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree or the synthetic, more concentrated substance known as 7-OH. According to CARE of Southeastern Michigan, 7-OH is 13 times more potent than morphine and 46 times more potent than the natural form of kratom.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns against the use and harms of synthetic kratom.

“It’s mind-blowing to me that you can walk into a store and buy it legally, and this is coming from someone who witnesses people who are struggling to get off of this substance,” Judge Carrie Lynn Fuca of the 41B District Court said during public comment. “It is extremely addicting. We had one young man end up in the ICU after overdosing on kratom … It’s scary to me that it's accessible to anyone, much less young people under the age of 21.”

At least 30 stores in the township sell kratom alongside other age-restricted substances, with only two of the retailers being age-restricted to enter. Kratom products are typically sold as drinks or capsules with bright-colored packaging.

Fuca hoped Clinton Township would “lead the charge” on local kratom regulation, which was made clear as soon as she stepped away from the podium. Mount Clemens City Commissioner Spencer Calhoun voiced his support for the ordinance and said the city is working on its own kratom regulation ordinance.

“At our last work session, we mentioned this and discussed this, and we are looking at creating an ordinance that is very similar to the one you’re creating this evening,” Calhoun said. “What good is an ordinance here if someone can just drive or walk right over to Mount Clemens and buy it there?”

The ordinance will have its second reading at the Monday, Feb. 9 Board of Trustees meeting.

Meijer update

On Jan. 12, trustees approved the site plan for the new Meijer store and gas station at the 15 Mile and Gratiot Avenue shopping center.

The plan submitted for approval featured no variances from the township’s code. The 76,175-square-foot grocery-only store will replace Big Lots in the mall. The store will feature curbside pickup, a pharmacy and a 3,650-square-foot gas station along Gratiot Avenue with 12 pumps.

Despite the board’s best efforts, Meijer representatives would not give a definitive project timeline. The closest timeline provided by Matt Levitt, a Meijer real estate manager, would give credence to a 12-16 month project outline for the demolition and construction of the location.

