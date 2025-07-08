Trustees approve projects, accept attorney fee increase

The Clinton Township Board of Trustees voted on June 23 to replace the roofs of the Williams Log Cabin, and the 1880s Moravian Hall located outside of the township offices in the Clinton Township Historical Village Museum.

Photo by Dean Vaglia

By: Dean Vaglia | C&G Newspapers | Published July 8, 2025

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Meeting for roughly an hour and a half on June 23, the Clinton Township Board of Trustees signed off on several projects around the township at its final meeting of the month.

Trustees awarded Kanga Roof a $56,025 contract to replace the roofs on the Williams Log Cabin and the 1880s Moravian Hall, located in the Clinton Township Historical Village Museum between the township offices and the Clinton-Macomb Public Library’s main branch. Kanga’s bid was the lowest of the five evaluated, which ranged to $182,300 at the highest. The project was budgeted for $100,000.

“We’ve worked with Kanga Roof before, as well as the building department is familiar with them and we both recommend that they’re acceptable,” Department of Public Services Director Mary Bednar said.

Moravian water mains

Trustees awarded Boddy Construction Company, Inc. of Port Huron a $1.18 million contract to carry out water main improvements throughout the township.

The project consists of replacing a 6-inch water main on Moravian Drive between the Clinton River and Cass Avenue, relocation and replacement of 6-inch and 12-inch mains under Cass Avenue between Belleview Street to Callendar Street and extending an 8-inch water main on Belleview Street with a connection to the Moravian Drive water main.

The work is expected to impact the flow of traffic along Moravian Drive where the mains will be accessed, and the roadway will be repaired.

“They’re going to have a detour, potentially, on that one section, but the actual bypass lane that is there is going to be fully replaced,” said Scott Chabot, senior project manager with consulting firm Anderson, Eckstein, and Westrick. “The water main, given its limited right-of-way width, that portion (where) we’re installing the water main — at least the bypass itself — is going to be replaced with new asphalt.”

Bednar expects the new mains, made from plastic, to last around 50-75 years. The ones being replaced, made of metal, are 65-68 years old at time of replacement.

Joy Park parking lot

Amendments to the Joy Park parking lot improvement project were approved by the board.

The change in the project’s work scope includes the addition of 96 concrete parking blocks, Steiner Building roof and perimeter draining improvements, installation of a 20-foot cantilever gate and the installation of geogrids in poor soil. The changes increase the project’s cost by over $41,000, setting the final cost at $1.06 million.

Attorney fees

Trustees voted 5-2 to accept changes to the fee structures by township-retained law firm York, Dolan & Tomlinson, P.C.

The firm requested to have its monthly retainer fee raised from $27,900 to $30,000 per month and set its hourly rate while working on township-related litigation to $190 per hour.

Trustee Bruce Wade and Township Clerk Kim Meltzer voted against the increase.