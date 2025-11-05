Troy voters decide council, bond issue

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published November 5, 2025

TROY — Troy City Council members Rebecca Chamberlain and David Hamilton defended their seats during the Nov. 4 election, while Annalisa Bluhm won the third seat. Each of the three available seats was for a four-year term.

Of the 49,683 ballots cast, Chamberlain received support from 20.69% (10,277 votes) while Hamilton took 17.5% (8,697 votes) and Bluhm took 17.29% (8,588 votes).

Coming up short were Ed Ross at 13.71% (6,812 votes), followed by Sadek Rahman at 11.52% (5,725 votes), David Ross Kniffen at 9.56% (4,750 votes), and Ken Brodzinski at 9.5% (4,718 votes).

Unassigned write-ins accounted for 0.23% (116 votes). There were zero rejected write-ins.

“Congratulations to my council colleagues (Chamberlain) and (Hamilton), who were reelected to serve four more years on our Troy City Council,” said Troy Mayor Ethan Baker, in an email. “I have worked with them both for many years and am thankful for their commitment to our city and true care for Troy and its people.

“Additional congratulations to (Bluhm), who will join us on council as the body’s newest member. Annalisa worked very hard through this campaign, and it is clear she is also dedicated and committed to a strong, safe and stable Troy. I welcome you, Annalisa!” Baker continued.

“To the four candidates who fought hard campaigns, but didn’t get elected this time, I thank you for your passion and willingness to put yourself in the arena,” he said. “I know that each of you will continue to stay actively involved and are an equally important part of our city’s future.”

Rahman thanked his supporters.

“While we did not win this election, I am grateful for everyone who supported our campaign and believed in our vision for Troy,” Rahman said in an email. “Congratulations to the winning candidates. I wish them the very best as they serve our community. I remain committed to continuing the work of building a strong and inclusive future for our city."

Bond proposal

The city’s bond proposal was rejected by voters, with 55.17% voting no (11,019 votes) and 44.83% voting yes (8,953 votes). A total 19,972 votes weighed in on the matter.

If the bond had been approved, it would have levied an estimated average millage of 1.1329 mills each year for 20 years, raising $137 million for a new library building, road improvements, enhancements to parks and recreation facilities, and upgrades to city public safety services.

The city collects $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s taxable value, multiplied by the millage rate. So, for a home with a taxable value of $100,000, the bond would have increased taxes by about $113 per year.

“As mayor, it is extremely gratifying to know the voters of Troy have spoken and will have their voices heard,” Baker. “We are listening at City Hall! Residents have given us great insight and have demonstrated democracy in action.

“I am truly thankful for the thousands of Troy citizens who voted on the bond proposal. We now have a wonderful opportunity to work with our residents for the betterment of Troy,” Baker said. “The capital needs still need to be addressed. I am looking forward to continuing this conversation with our City Council, city staff, and our residents to find the best solution for the city we all love!”

