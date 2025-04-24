Troy School District announces ‘Outstanding Support Staff Person of the Year’ recipient

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published April 24, 2025

Phyllis Walters was honored by the Troy School District as the 2024–2025 Troy School District Outstanding Support Staff Person of the Year. Photo provided by the Troy School District

TROY — The Troy School District (TSD) has announced that Phyllis Walters, a secretary at Wass Elementary School, has been named as the district’s 2024-2025 Outstanding Support Staff Person of the Year.

Walters has been with the Troy School District for 33 years. She has served at Wass Elementary School under three of the four principals in the school’s history.

The announcement for this honor took place April 9. She was nominated by Kristyn Cubitt, a literary specialist with the Troy School District.

Cubitt shared her admiration for Walters’ ability to remain calm in all situations.

“When Phyllis is in the office, we know any question we have or help we need will be given,” Cubitt stated via a press release. “One year, we had a student who wasn’t doing his reading at home, and I asked Phyllis if he could come read to her in the morning. She, without hesitation, said yes, and it became this boy’s favorite time of day — to read to Mrs. Walters. As the literacy specialist at Wass, I appreciated that Phyllis would give this time to him and saw the kindness in the way she attentively listened to him read and praised him for the good work he’d done.”

Matt Jansen, who is the Troy School District director of athletics, continuing education, and enrichment, as well as a former principal at Wass, complimented Walters’ dedication to serving the Wass Elementary School community and working along many different principals, teachers and students over the 30 years she’s been with the district.

“She is the most longstanding employee at Wass — truly the individual who has helped principals, teachers, countless families, and students acclimate to Wass and become part of the positive culture of the Wass Wolf Pack,” Jansen said in a press release.

Ashleigh Jennings, who is the Wass Elementary PTO co-president, referred to Walters as “the heart of our school” in a press release.

“As the frontline of our building, she greets everyone with a warm smile and ensures that all visitors feel welcome,” Jennings stated via a press release. “Her exceptional organizational skills keep our school running smoothly, and she is always prepared to handle the myriad small crises that arise daily. Whether it is a scraped knee, a forgotten lunch, or a last-minute schedule change, Phyllis manages it all with grace and efficiency.”

In addition to being presented with flowers and cookies to share with the Wass staff, Walters was given a $250 check from a representative of the Troy Foundation for Educational Excellence.

“I am honored to have been selected as Support Staff of the Year,” Walters stated via email. “I would like to give a special thanks to the Wass staff and PTO for taking time to submit letters on my behalf. Their comments and letters were very heartfelt and much appreciated. Wass is a special place that is made up of the most amazing students, parents, and staff. I am very fortunate to be a part of this great school.”

For more information, visit www.troy.k12.mi.us/.