Troy Police arrest suspect in multi-state identity theft scheme

Troy Times | Published September 30, 2025

TROY — Troy police officers have arrested a suspect in connection with a far-reaching identity theft and financial fraud scheme targeting residents across the metro Detroit area.

David Andrew Williams, 30, of Chicago, was arrested Sept. 21. He has been charged with identity theft, stealing/retaining a financial transaction device without consent, and no operator’s license on person. He was arraigned in 52-4 District Court on Sept. 21. His bond was set at $75,000 or 10% cash or surety. At press time, he did not have an attorney, according to court records.

The investigation started when Troy police were notified that a UPS delivery driver had been approached by a male subject attempting to intercept a package.

Officers from the department’s Directed Patrol Unit responded and conducted surveillance at the address where the package was scheduled for delivery. The intended recipient was contacted, and the package was delivered directly to her by the UPS driver.

A short time later, officers allegedly observed the same man approach the porch in an apparent attempt to steal the package. Police quickly learned that the resident’s debit card had been compromised, and a new replacement card was being sent through the mail in the package that the suspect was reportedly trying to intercept.

After further investigation, it was revealed that multiple victims across the metro Detroit area had received similar fraudulent text messages from spoofed accounts, advising them that their debit cards were compromised.

“Replacement cards were then mailed out, only to be intercepted and stolen by the suspect,” read a statement by the Troy Police Department. “Once in possession of the cards, the suspect would withdraw funds directly from victims’ accounts.”

Several victims, who all reported falling victim to the scheme, were interviewed by Troy police detectives. Through search warrants and digital evidence analysis, investigators were able to connect Williams to multiple victims and confirm his involvement.

“Troy Police commend the swift actions of the Directed Patrol Unit and the tireless efforts of detectives who worked to identify victims and connect evidence across multiple jurisdictions,” the statement read.

“Investigators believe this case is part of a larger multi-state crime trend,” it continued. “Williams has an extensive criminal history that includes prior convictions for identity theft and credit card fraud. He is currently on probation for similar offenses.”

Additional charges may follow as the investigation continues.