Troy Youth Assistance awarded Nonprofit of the Month

State Rep. Sharon MacDonell, center, presents the Nonprofit of the Month Award to Troy Youth Assistance. With her is Walt Cook, treasurer of TYA, left; Mike Caminidi, TYA caseworker; Aleta Meskon, with the Troy Women’s Association; and Kerry Brennan, assistant principal at Troy High.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published May 5, 2026

TROY— State Rep. Sharon MacDonell honored Troy Youth Assistance as an outstanding nonprofit in the 56th district she represents, declaring it her Nonprofit of the Month April 24.

TYA assists families and youths through community-focused programming, with the goal of preventing and reducing juvenile delinquency, child neglect and abuse. The organization provides family-centered casework, referral services and activities for youth ages 17 and younger, along with their families.

“If there are families that need resources or counseling, or some small financial support that we’re able to provide, that’s what we do here,” said Mike Caminidi, a caseworker for TYA.

The award allows MacDonell to showcase a business and nonprofit in District 56 each month that she feels deserve recognition for their community service.

“Since 1958, Troy Youth Assistance has served as an essential advocate for our community, providing a vital safety net that prioritizes family support and steady growth for local families,” MacDonell said as she presented the award to the TYA members. “This organization leads the way in proactive care for our youngest neighbors, bridging the gap between local leadership and dedicated volunteers, to ensure every child has the guidance they need to succeed.”

She said TYA equips parents and children with the tools to navigate life’s challenges.

“Troy Youth Assistance has built a lasting legacy that proves the power of community,” MacDonell said. “Therefore, it’s with great pride and admiration that I sign and dedicate the certificate to recognize Troy Youth Assistance as my Nonprofit of the Month for April 2026.”

The state rep and her team consider many submissions in considering each award recipient, and they also look for them in the community.

“After reading a bit about (TYA) and all the outstanding work they were doing, I thought they’d be a good organization to award our nonprofit award,” said Nabil Charma, the constituent service director for MacDonell.

Caminidi was present at the award presentation, along with other TYA staff and volunteers. The presentation was made at the TYA office, 4420 Livernois Road.

“We are humbled and honored to receive this award from Rep. MacDonell, and we thank her very much and look forward to a happy, healthy partnership moving forward,” Caminidi said.

For more information, visit troyyouthassistance.org.