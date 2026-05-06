Council takes steps to improve pedestrian safety

A view of Big Beaver and Livernois roads near Talbot Street in Troy. Plans are coming together for corner enhancements and a mid-block pedestrian crossing in the area.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published May 6, 2026

TROY — At its April 27 meeting, the Troy City Council unanimously approved a purchasing resolution for enhancements at the southwest corner of Big Beaver and Livernois roads, as well as providing a mid-block pedestrian crossing on Big Beaver Road east of Livernois Road at Talbot Street.

The resolution authorizes council to approve future contracts for the project. It marks third phase of the Troy Downtown Development Authority’s efforts to redesign landscaping for improved pedestrian safety at key crossings.

“If you’re familiar with Big Beaver, the section between Livernois and Rochester, there is no traffic signal that facilitates pedestrian movement from the north to the south,” said Troy Public Works Director Kurt Bovensiep. “When we originally started this study, we quickly recognized that it’s important to move pedestrians throughout the corridor, especially as we get more restaurants and places to visit and hospitality institutes within the corridor.”

In January 2024, the DDA approved a contract for landscape improvements around Interstate 75 and Big Beaver, awarding it to Warren Contractors & Development, Inc., based in Shelby Township. This marked the project’s first phase. The second phase saw amendments that include the upper embankments of I-75, scheduled to be completed by June 30.

The third phase would include enhancing the look of the southwest corner of Big Beaver and Livernois roads, which includes reinstalling the Reflective Head Sculpture that was removed to construct The Rink at Stine Community Park.

There are also plans to provide a mid-block pedestrian crossing on Big Beaver Road east of Livernois Road at Talbot Street, which will add signals for both west and eastbound Big Beaver Road at Talbot Street, and update the median landscaping.

“The idea is to enhance that corner,” Boviensiep said. “It’s not going to be a destination park, but it will be a space that both pedestrians and vehicles can enjoy as they pass through.”

The project costs would be covered by the DDA. The city’s administration recommended awarding the contract for the construction of the corner enhancements and Talbot pedestrian crossing to Warren Contractors & Development, Inc., for around $1.47 million or less.

It was also recommended to approve a contract with OHM Advisors, based in Livonia, for construction administration, observation, layout and field testing, with an estimated total cost of $236,000. In addition, the city’s administration has requested authority to expense $350,000 as a contingency for the project.

“It was unfortunate that there was a whole mile stretch that didn’t have any safe crossing, and when there’s not safe crossing, you’d be surprised what people do. They don’t walk the mile down and cross; they find a way to (jaywalk).” said Troy Mayor Ethan Baker. “So, I’m thankful to have this pedestrian crossing to help improve safety, and all the good reasons that it’s going to be there.”