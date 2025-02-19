Troy Kiwanis Club promotes leadership opportunities, mental health advocacy

This past December, the Kiwanis Club of Troy presented a check to International Academy East Principal Patrick Griffin and the academy’s counselor, Whitney Bernstein, to further support youth mental health.

Photo provided by the Kiwanis Club of Troy

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published February 19, 2025

TROY — The Kiwanis Club of Troy, Michigan aims to serve children in the Troy community through focusing on projects that aids access to mental health services and programs, and provides opportunities to develop young people’s leadership abilities.

The club is a part of Kiwanis International, which aims to help children around the world with a wide variety of service and fundraising projects.

“Every year, Kiwanis members stage more than 1.3 million service projects and raise nearly US$390 million for children, families and communities around the world,” the Kiwanis International website said. “Kiwanis club projects are based on the community’s needs — we build playgrounds, purchase medical equipment, stuff backpacks with school supplies, restock libraries and much more. The average Kiwanian makes an impact on the lives of 106 children.”

The Troy club has been a part of the community for over 50 years and has many community leaders and business owners as members involved in supporting the club’s fundraising efforts and program efforts.

“We work with a different variety of professionals to share community support,” Vicki Cerven-Astell, Kiwanis Club of Troy, MI President, said. “We try to go out and work with different organizations to help children.”

Kiwanis Club of Troy, MI aims to provide mental health counseling for those in need, as well as provide awareness about the mental health needs that young people may be facing in their lives through fundraising opportunities and working with different community organizations, including Troy schools.

“Troy School District identifies students through a referral letter for entry to counseling sessions,” said Vicki Cerven-Astell, president of Kiwanis Club of Troy, MI. “There’s a maximum of 12 sessions, and we currently have five to 10 in counseling, but we’re hoping to increase.”

Troy School District works with Arise Counseling Center and Training Institute to help provide these services to students through the Kiwanis Inspired Teens (KIT) Program, which is designed to streamline access to mental health care, reducing long wait periods.

“In Michigan, families seeking mental health assistance often face significant barriers, including long wait times, limited in-person availability, and overwhelming financial burdens,” Colleen Reveley, LMSW, of ARISE Counseling & Training Institute said in a press release. “Kiwanis’ KIT Program steps in to eliminate these obstacles, providing a lifeline of support to youth and their families. This initiative enables and empowers youth in our community to move towards wellness and healing during such a critical time in their lives. We are grateful for Kiwanis’ commitment to our community and our youth.”

Kiwanis Club of Troy, MI also works with the International Academy in Troy and recently presented a check to International Academy-East Campus Principal Patrick Griffin and Counselor Whitney Bernstein, to further help provide funding for mental health initiatives.

“This funding will bolster school-based mental health initiatives, aligning with the Kiwanis Club of Troy’s mission to empower every youth to be their best self by providing the tools necessary to thrive,” a press release from the Kiwanis Club of Troy, MI said.

In terms of leadership opportunities, Kiwanis works with Key Clubs at International Academy East (IA East), International Academy Okma (IA Okma), Athens High School and Troy High School, by supporting their service projects, helping to facilitate meetings, and providing mentorship on top of providing other leadership development opportunities.

“We have also partnered with them on Career Fairs, Leadership Exploration Events, and Community Service Events,” Troy School District Communications Specialist Alison Hendry said in an email.

Community members may plan to attend a fundraising event in May to benefit the KIT Mental Health Program.

“To continue supporting youth mental health initiatives, Kiwanis Club of Troy invites the community to attend the Harvesting Hope: Healing Begins with US Youth Mental Health Fundraiser on Friday, May 16, 2025, at the Troy Historic Village,” a press release said.

Attendees may expect curated wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, music, silent auction, raffles and opportunities to learn about the Kiwanis Club’s assistance mission. Tickets are $60 per person when purchased online ahead of time and $70 on the day of the event at the Troy Historic Village registration table.

For more information, visit k06542.site.kiwanis.org.