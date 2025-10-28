Troy High students launch epilepsy awareness campaign

A group of students at Troy High have created the nonprofit initiative Project Synara to raise awareness for epilepsy through social media, workshops and other events.

Photo provided by Zana Berishaj

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published October 28, 2025

Advertisement

TROY — Six students from Troy High have launched a nonprofit called Project Synara with the goal of educating the public about epilepsy.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, epilepsy is a chronic brain disorder that causes groups of nerve cells, or neurons, to sometimes send the wrong signals and cause seizures.

During a seizure, many neurons send signals at the same time, and faster than normal, which can cause involuntary movements, sensations, emotions and behaviors — even leading to a loss of awareness. Some people recover immediately after a seizure, while others take minutes or even hours to feel normal again. In the interim, they may feel tired, sleep, weak or confused.

The students behind Project Synara include Ananya Anand, Zana Berishaj, Keyaan Khan Eunah Kim, Sophie Kinaya and Kashvi Mohan. Project Synara is part of their work for HOSA —the Health Occupations Students of America — and includes awareness efforts on social media, as well as through workshops and other events.

“We are doing this as an event in our competition club … where we are doing a community awareness project,” Berishaj said. “We will be presenting about our project, but we also want to keep this initiative going beyond just extracurricular and make it a full youth nonprofit.”

The idea came from hearing a friend talk about their sister who has epilepsy. The friend was frustrated by the lack of understanding in society.

“She was expressing how her sister, who has epilepsy and recently had an epileptic seizure, was really frustrated that people were being judgmental towards her, whether it be ignoring her in classes and at school, or just in general not treating her as equal but as somebody inferior,” Berishaj said. “And we thought as a group of people who are interested in health care, what better way for students to help than to help somebody in our community to break that stigma while raising awareness?”

According to Project Synara, epilepsy impacts more than 50 million people worldwide. Half of epilepsy cases have no known cause, while the other half usually consist of genetic mutations, infections, autoimmune disorders or structural problems such as strokes or head trauma.

“Researchers continue to study these causes to better understand seizure triggers and develop more effective treatments, including precision medicine tailored to an individual’s unique genetic and neurological profile,” read a statement by Project Synara.

The group also reports that those with epilepsy may face stricter driving restrictions, limited employment options, and mental health challenges such as depression and anxiety along with other examples of discrimination at work, in school or during social situations.

The members of Project Synara are working to spread awareness on social media as well as through podcasts, with experts in the field and informative seminars both online and in person.

They are also developing educational resources for schools, including the provision of easy-to-follow guidelines on seizure first aid, and collaboration with health care professionals to ensure their information is accurate and accessible.

There are also plans to host first aid workshops that explain how to help individuals with epilepsy during a crisis. The group also plans to gather students for the annual Purple Day event on March 26, which supports research into epilepsy and its treatment.

“These students are passionate about their work,” said HOSA advisor Dr. Angie Griesmann in an email. “They take their efforts seriously. They are all very knowledgeable on their topic, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for them.”

If you encounter a person suffering an epileptic episode, keep the person safe and away from possible hazards. Try not to restrain them and don’t put anything in their mouth, as this can cause suffocation or other complications.

It’s also advised to keep track of when the seizure starts, and to call emergency services if it lasts longer than five minutes. One should also call 911 if breathing does not return to normal, if another seizure begins, or if the person is injured, pregnant or diabetic.

For more information, visit synara-project.com.