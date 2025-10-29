Troy High student named 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholar

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published October 29, 2025

Troy High’s Ryan Wang is one of two Michigan students to be named a 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholar. Photo provided by the Michigan Department of Education

TROY — Ryan Wang, a student at Troy High, is one of two Michigan high school seniors honored as a 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholar.

The news was announced by Linda McMahon, the nation’s secretary of education. In all, there were 161 high school seniors who received the distinction.

Scholars are chosen annually by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars. The honor recognizes academic success, excellence in the arts, and achievement in career and technical education.

Selections are made based on a mix of student essays, school evaluations and transcripts, and each student’s record of community service and leadership.

Even qualifying for the award is an accomplishment. There were 3.9 million students who graduated from high school in 2025, yet only 6,400 candidates qualified for the award.

Qualification is determined by outstanding performance on the SAT or ACT exam, as well as nominations by chief state school officers and partner organizations.

In addition to Wang, the other Michigan scholar is Alexandra Kate Paisley, a student from Royal Oak Shrine Catholic High.

“To be recognized as a U.S. Presidential Scholar is an absolute honor, and I am immensely grateful,” Wang said via email. “I would not be here without the constant support of my family, the exceptional mentorship of my teachers, and the encouragement of my friends. This is truly a culmination of their belief and investment in me, and I am beyond thankful for the community that has supported me throughout my educational journey.”

Remo Roncone, principal at Troy High, commended Wang for his achievement.

“We are incredibly proud of Ryan and all that he has accomplished, His dedication to excellence and his positive impact on our school community have always stood out,” Roncone said in an email. “This honor is a testament to his hard work and character. Ryan distinguished himself as a top scholar, a leader in extracurricular activities, and a role model among his peers. He epitomizes pure Colts determination: driven, resilient, and always striving for excellence.

“His recognition as a U.S. Presidential Scholar places him among an elite group of students whose achievements reflect the highest ideals of education and citizenship,” Roncone continued. “Troy High School congratulates Ryan and his family on this remarkable achievement and looks forward to seeing the continued impact of his talents and leadership.”

The two Michigan scholars were among 14 semifinalists in the state. Interim State Superintendent Dr. Sue C. Carnell said their achievement reflects the talent, commitment and promise of students across Michigan.

“Alexandra and Ryan exemplify some of our best Michigan learners,” Dr. Carnell said in a statement. “They have demonstrated remarkable achievement, dedication and leadership, supported by their families, educators and communities. Their drive and perseverance are inspirational, and I am proud to celebrate their achievements. We look forward to seeing all they will contribute in the years ahead.”