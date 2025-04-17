Troy High student earns music scholarship

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published April 17, 2025

Atasi

TROY — Troy Community Chorus (TCC) has announced Omar Atasi as the recipient of its 2025 Shirley Darge Memorial Vocal Music Scholarship.

The TCC is a non-audition choir that was founded in 1978, consisting of over 100 adult members from across the metro Detroit area. The Shirley Darge Memorial Vocal Music Scholarship is awarded annually to a high school student that resides in Troy and/or attends school in the city of Troy.

Atasi is a junior at Troy High School, where he recently starred as Bob Wallace, the lead character in “White Christmas.”

Prior to that role, he was cast as Ren McCormack in “Footloose.” That role led to a Sutton Foster Awards nomination, which celebrates high school musical theatre across the state of Michigan.

“The Troy Community Chorus has a long history of supporting the young singers in the Troy School District,” Adrienne Covian, the director of choirs at Athens High School and Troy High School, stated via email. “This scholarship is a wonderful opportunity for students to perform on stage and gain some financial support to continue pursuing their vocal training. I am always proud to see the work my singers put into their audition for this scholarship, and I’m even more proud that Omar was this year’s recipient. He is a talented young man, and I know the audience will enjoy his performance.”

In addition to singing the national anthem at multiple school events, Atasi has participated in several college workshops, including one at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and another at Oakland Community College, both of which were led by Broadway composers. He plans to use the scholarship to continue with his aspirations and pay for his weekly voice lessons.

Atasi will perform a solo at the Troy Community Chorus’ “Spring Concert,” which is scheduled to be held at 8 p.m. April 25 at Troy Athens High School.

“I’m truly grateful to the Troy Community Chorus for this scholarship, and for supporting students like me in pursuing our dreams,” Atasi stated via email. “This generosity inspires me to work even harder, and I couldn’t be more thankful!”

For more information, visit troycommunitychorus.com.