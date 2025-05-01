Troy High social studies teacher selected for James Madison Fellowship

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published May 1, 2025

Troy High School social studies teacher Ryan Werenka was recognized by the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation. He was selected for the 2025 James Madison Fellowship. Photo provided by the Troy School District

TROY — Troy High School social studies teacher Ryan Werenka has been selected for the 2025 James Madison Fellowship, an award presented annually by the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation.

“Ryan is an incredible educator whose passion for government and politics is contagious among our students,” Troy High Assistant Principal Kerry Brennan stated via email. “He makes the Constitution come alive for our kids and helps them find contemporary relevance to their own lives. He has a wonderful way of remaining unbiased while teaching very important yet politically charged topics. He’s an asset to our Troy High community!”

The James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation, which is named after the United States’ fourth president, who is also considered the “Father of the Constitution and Bill of Rights,” was established by an act of Congress in 1986.

It is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government. Its mission is to improve the teaching of the U.S. Constitution in secondary schools throughout the nation.

“Funding for the Foundation’s programs comes from Congress and generous contributions from individuals, foundations, and corporations,” an excerpt from the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation states.

Each year, the foundation selects one secondary teacher from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the nation’s island and trust territories, for the fellowship. Only teachers, college seniors and graduates who wish to teach American history, American government, or civics, are eligible to receive a fellowship.

The James Madison Fellowship will fund up to $24,000 of Werenka’s master’s degree in American history from Gettysburg College. Werenka will also take part in a rigorous “Summer Institute” offered through Georgetown University entitled, “The Foundations of American Constitutionalism” during the summer of 2026.

The course includes lectures and discussions on the Constitution, meetings with U.S. government officials and field trips to important historical sites.

“I’m very honored to have been selected for such a prestigious fellowship.” Werenka stated via a press release. “Being a James Madison Fellow will open up so many opportunities to connect with scholars and excellent teachers from around the country and I’ll be able to bring the knowledge and ideas that I acquire back to Troy to share with our students and my colleagues.”

For more information, visit www.jamesmadison.gov.