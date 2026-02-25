Troy artists recognized at 2026 Current Student Works Show

Julia Holtgreive’s “Dreaming”

Photo provided by Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published February 25, 2026

Garth Glazier’s “Temple of Light” Photo provided by Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center

Lisa Harris’ “Pods” Photo provided by Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center

TROY — Three Troy artists were among those honored at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center’s 2026 Current Student Works Show, available for viewing until March 12 at 1516 S. Cranbrook Road.

Since 1957, the BBAC has offered classes, workshops, art camps, special events and exhibitions that are free and open to the public.

“We have five galleries that are open and free to the public and we offer … art classes from youth through adults,” said Annie VanGelderen, BBAC president and CEO. “Sometimes we say (ages) 3 to 93, but we do have some people who are older than 93 taking our classes.”

The Current Student Works Show is an annual juried exhibition that showcases the works of students ages 18 and older. About 315 pieces were submitted for consideration this year.

From thos entries, 196 pieces were chosen to be part of the exhibition, and 28 original creations were chosen by jurists as honorees. The awarded artists share in recognition and approximately $2,500 in cash and prizes.

“It really celebrates our adult student artwork, and it takes over all the galleries, which is unique. The only other show that does that is Michigan Fine Arts competition,” VanGelderen said. “It’s a great way to showcase the art that has been made in the studios.”

The honorees from Troy include Garth Glazier for his “Temple of Light” piece, Lisa Harris for her “Pods” piece, and Julia Holtgreive for her “Dreaming” piece.

Glazier has been an illustrator for more than 40 years, and he has taken and taught classes with the BBAC. He has done physical and digital artwork and has developed his own style that he calls “pixel weather,” which is based on video games. He has made work based on landscapes and people and has an interest in making works based on Michigan landscapes through his series on farming landscapes.

“It’s kind of neat to have a work up (in the gallery),” Glazier said. “A lot of people I know are painting there. I was just there today, painting, and it’s kind of cool to have them all seen — the pieces up there.”

Holtgreive has been interested in art since she was a child and got a degree in art before working in graphic design and interior design. After decades away from the fine arts and painting, she started taking classes at the BBAC a few years ago. She uses direct observation or her photos as a starting point, then works in oils to create a particular mood or atmosphere.

“I am honored to be included and have two pieces chosen for this exhibit,” Holtgreive said in an email. “I have been encouraged by my current instructor, Patty Eisenbraun, who is an accomplished oil painter, to be involved in this juried show by the juror and artist Elizabeth Youngblood.”

Harris has also always been interested in art and periodically took art classes during her banking career of more than 40 years. She started taking jewelry and metalsmithing classes at BBAC shortly after retirement. She leans toward abstract and geometric shapes as well as art inspired by nature.

“I collected oak tree acorn pods and initially thought they might be interesting as a necklace or bracelet,” she said via email. “After removing the acorns and allowing the pods to dry, I casted two pods in silver. While pods are soft, they cast as very sharp — not conducive for jewelry. It then became a small table or bookcase piece.”

Honorees for this competition were also selected from Beverly Hills, Birmingham, Bloomfield, Bloomfield Hills, Commerce Township, Howell, Huntington Woods, Milford, Northville, Royal Oak, Walled Lake, Waterford and West Bloomfield.

All BBAC exhibitions are free and open to the public, with gallery viewing hours for the 2026 Current Student Works Show available Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information, visit bbartcenter.org.