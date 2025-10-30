Trick-or-treaters turn out at Troy Historic Village

The Troy Historic Village’s annual trick-or-treat event offered early Halloween fun Oct. 24-25.

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published October 30, 2025

TROY — Halloween came early to Troy Historic Village.

In what has become an annual tradition, the Village opened its doors Oct. 24-25 to hundreds of guests who enjoyed trick-or-treating and other family-friendly activities themed for the season.

The Village is a collection of 11 buildings and a gazebo designed to educate visitors on the Troy area’s history as a settlement in the 1800s onward through its growth in the 1900s. It makes for a unique backdrop to the Halloween festivities.

In previous years, the trick-or-treat program had themes such as fairytales and superheroes. This year, the premise was outer space, with games like a Saturn-inspired ring toss and an obstacle course with an astronaut scenario. There was also a spaceship launcher craft for the kids to make, and a selfie station that created cosmic-themed photos.

“We’ve seen lots of smiling faces,” said Alex Konieczny, the youth programs director at the Village. “Everyone’s having a blast, especially with the stomp rockets in particular.”

Each day saw high turnout, including more than 350 attendees during the opening Friday.

The Village has made it a point to be as inclusive as possible, not only with respect to different cultures and creeds, but also accessibility needs. The activities were spaced out for a more sensory-friendly experience, and there were quiet spaces for anyone feeling overstimulated.

“We love creating these fun community events that open up the Village to families with great activities for kids. While the (trick-or-treat program) is Halloween-themed, we make sure everything is appropriate for our youngest visitors,” explained Jen Peters, the executive director of the Village, in a statement. “I look forward to seeing so many faces from Troy and the surrounding community at this event each year.”

The event is also supported by volunteers that help pass out a variety of treats. There are even members of the Troy Garden Club who lend a hand with gardening and decorating around the Village, adding to the theming and sense of place.

“The event is supposed to be outer space, so we’re handing out moon pies,” said Debbie Harcock, a volunteer with the Troy Garden Club. “The Garden Club does it every year.”

For more information, visit www.troyhistoricvillage.org.