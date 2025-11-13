Traffic switch coming to I-696 construction zone

By: Mike Koury | C&G Newspapers | Published November 13, 2025

OAKLAND COUNTY — Westbound Interstate 696 and its ramps will be closed starting on Nov 14.

According to a news release, the Michigan Department of Transportation will be switching westbound I-696 traffic from I-75 to M-10 over to the eastbound side, as the westbound lanes are set to be rebuilt.

Two of the entrance ramps that will be closed will be at Woodward Avenue and Coolidge Highway. This will occur between 8 p.m. Nov. 14 and 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 16.

From 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, to 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 16, the northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to westbound I-696 will be closed. Westbound I-696 also will be closed from I-75 to Lahser Road. The suggested detour is southbound I-75, westbound M-8 and northbound M-10 to westbound I-696.

Starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 16, through late 2026, westbound I-696 will have three lanes open from I-75 to Lahser Road. The open entrance and exit ramps will be at I-75, Woodward Avenue, Southfield Road and US-24/M-10.

The westbound exit and entrance ramps that will be closed through late 2026 are Couzens Avenue, Bermuda/Hilton Road, Coolidge Highway, Greenfield Road and Evergreen Road. All eastbound ramps will remain closed as well. More information on the project can be found at DrivingOakland.com/I696-East.

