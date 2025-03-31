Township to crack down on 911 misuse

Based out of the Joseph E. Koss Public Safety Building, the Macomb Township Fire Department was given the authority to bill callers for nonemergency 911 medical calls as of the March 26 Macomb Township Board of Trustees meeting.

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — In response to the alleged misuse of 911 calls, the Macomb Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to establish a cost recovery ordinance for nonemergency responses on March 26.

“Nonemergencies disguised as a true emergency are a strain on our public safety agencies, diverting our resources from those in urgent need,” said Adam Munro, deputy chief of the Macomb Township Fire Department. “By implementing the cost recovery ordinance, the township can hold offenders accountable by imposing fees to cover the expenses incurred by emergency response units. This not only discourages misuse but also alleviates the financial burden on taxpayers. Furthermore, it promotes responsibility in use of the 911 system, enhancing public safety and maintaining the efficiency of emergency services.”

Approved unanimously with a board of five (Township Clerk Kristi Pozzi and Trustee Peter Lucido III were absent), the ordinance is directed at senior care facilities that have been calling 911 under the guise of emergencies to have first responders carry out certain tasks instead of facility staff.

“This was narrowly drafted, really, to address the for-profit businesses who are using our 911 services — Fire Department, specifically — as an extension of their staff,” Macomb Township Supervisor Frank Viviano said. “That’s an inappropriate use, tying up our manpower, our trained people and our equipment for something that they should staff appropriately for. We do not want anyone to ever hesitate from calling 911 if they ever have an emergency. We do, however, want these facilities to have the proper personnel on staff to do what they’re being paid to do.”

The ordinance gives the Fire Department and township’s finance department the latitude to set any given fee based on equipment and vehicle maintenance costs, fuel, insurance, labor and other factors. The fee structure will need to be set by the township board, after which fees will be applied administratively under the direction of the fire chief.

Sewer cleaning contract

Trustees awarded Rogue Industrial Services a $344,250 contract to clean and video inspect the township’s sanitary sewer system.

Rogue was the second-lowest bidder with Taplin Group, LLC making the lowest bid around $310,530.

According to Department of Public Works Director Kevin Johnson, the decision to go with Rogue came down primarily to past experiences with the company and Taplin. The township has worked with Rogue since 2022, and a video processing issue from a prior Taplin contract affected its bid score.

Part-time/seasonal wage increases

Trustees also approved wage increases for part-time and seasonal township employees beginning April 6.

The new rates begin at $1 above the state’s minimum wage and increase by $1 with every level of responsibility. Level one wages will be $13.50 as of April 2025 and $14.75 as of January 2026.