Firefighters recognized for delivering baby

Parents Stephan Smith and Leeshauna Brown joined Macomb Township Fire Department Capt. Ken Bartz, who holds 1-month-old Amarla Brown for the first time after helping deliver her at home.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published December 19, 2025

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — With the board chambers adorned in holiday decor and lights, the Macomb Township Board of Trustees honored a group of gift-givers at its Dec. 17 meeting.

Trustees awarded seven members of the Macomb Township Fire Department — Capt. Ken Bartz, Sgt. George Leemhuis and firefighters Shawn Diamond, Jim Muszynski, Joe Longo, Steven Klei and Tyler Miller — with stork pins in recognition of their efforts to deliver a baby on Nov. 23.

“(The firefighters) responded to a resident who was in labor,” Fire Chief Robert Phillips said. “It was just at the end of their 24-hour shift, just a few minutes left in the shift, when the 911 call came in. Station 1 and 2 responded and they successfully delivered a baby girl.”

Parents LeeShauna Brown and Stephan Smith, along with baby Amarla, joined Phillips in presenting the pins to the department personnel. Amarla and family also received gifts from the department and the board.

“(MTFD firefighters) do amazing work every day, but it's always a special moment when that little extra event (happens) then really stands out for everybody,” Township Supervisor Frank Viviano said. “And to mom and dad and your beautiful family, Merry Christmas. And on behalf of the Macomb Township Board of Trustees, we want to welcome our newest little resident.”

Engine 1 update

Following a vote at the last meeting to approve an oil test on the township’s Fire Engine 1, the results of the test and inspection will require the township to completely replace the engine’s diesel motor.

While the tested oil came back good, Phillips said a further tear down of the engine showed “major fretting” and other damage around the cylinders. A replacement engine was sourced from Texas and arrived at the dealership on Dec. 15. An amount of up to $70,000 for Cummins to replace the engine was approved at the Dec. 2 meeting.

Board appointments

Trustees also approved the appointments of members to several of the township’s boards.

Anthony DelVillano was reappointed to the Ethics Board for a three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2028.

Elizabeth Clemens, Phyllis Sharbo and Kenneth Siegle were reappointed to the Board of Review for two-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2027.

Peggy Accardo, Greg Uleski and Milton Miller were reappointed to the Historical Commission for three-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2028.

Micheal Reaves was appointed to the Act 345 Fire Pension System Committee for a four-year term ending Dec. 31, 2029.

Trustee Charlie Oliver was reappointed to serve as the board’s liaison to the Planning Commission for 2026, while former Bruce Township Trustee Michael Tremblay was appointed to the commission for a four-year term ending Dec. 31, 2029.

