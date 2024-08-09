Toddler accidentally shoots himself with unsecured gun

Warren Mayor Lori Stone, Police Commissioner Charles Rushton and Public Information Officer Lt. John Gajewski talk about the preventable tragedy of a child being shot by an unsecured gun.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Gena Johnson | Warren Weekly | Published August 9, 2024

WARREN — A Warren woman was arraigned on weapons and child abuse charges in the 37th District Court Aug. 5 for allegedly failing to properly secure and store a handgun where children were present.

April Green, 42, was reportedly babysitting for a 2 1/2-year-old toddler and his 7-year-old sibling at her house in the 11000 block of Edgemont Street when, according to police, the toddler found a Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun on a bed under a pillow and accidentally shot himself in the stomach area.

Warren police and fire crews were dispatched to the residence near Stephens and Hoover roads at approximately 6:05 p.m. on Aug. 3. Police assisted the toddler until fire crews arrived on the scene and rushed him to an area hospital. Officers blocked off intersections to expedite the transport.

A press conference was held following the arraignment where Warren police officials were joined by Mayor Lori Stone at the Christopher M. Wouter Police Headquarters to update the toddler’s condition, give information about the case and promote the state’s new safe storage of firearms law.

Police announced that the toddler was out of surgery, alert and in stable condition.

“Anytime that a child is injured it is a tragedy,” Warren Police Commissioner Charles Rushton said. “What is upsetting about this incident is that it was so preventable.”

Rushton pleaded for people to secure their firearms.

“Please start securing your firearms,” Rushton said. “Stop these preventable incidents from happening. I can tell you in my 27 years as a police officer, I have never been involved in a case where getting to your firearm 30 seconds earlier would have made a difference in the outcome of the case.”

The 30 seconds refers to the time it would take to retrieve and unlock a firearm.

The Warren Police Department gives free gun locks to anyone who comes to the police station and requests one.

“We have a no questions asked policy,” Rushton said. “We will not ask for identification. We will not ask for any information about the firearms you need to secure.”

According to the commissioner, all new guns sold from a retail establishment come with a lock.

The commissioner further elaborated about safe storage.

“If someone accesses your firearm because it is not secure, you will be prosecuted and probably do jail time,” Rushton said.

At her arraignment before Judge Steven Bieda, Green was charged with a firearm safe storage violation causing serious injury count, a 10-year felony; child abuse in the second degree, a 10-year felony; and two felony weapons counts, each punishable by a mandatory two years in jail. She entered a not guilty plea.

Bond was set at $75,000 cash or surety. As a condition of her potential release on bail, she was barred from possessing firearms or being in contact with anyone under 17.

Green is a CPL holder and the owner of two firearms.

“As adults it is our responsibility to keep kids safe,” said Stone, adding that “4.6 million children in America live in homes with guns that are both loaded and unlocked.”

In February 2024, the law in Michigan began requiring gun owners to properly secure their firearms unloaded and locked with a gun lock, or in a safe or lockbox in a home, vehicle or anywhere there is a reasonable expectation children will be on the premises, Stone said.

Free gun locks are also available at City Hall.

Police said Green is cooperating with investigators and that neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor.

According to police, detectives will contact Child Protective Services, which will launch a separate investigation.

“She’s a good person, never been in trouble a day in her life,” said Randall Upshaw, Green’s attorney. “When people arrived at the house, she (Green) was in bed asleep.”

Green is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Aug. 13 in the 37th District Court before Judge Michael Chupa.