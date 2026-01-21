Ticket sales begin for Disc Golf World Championships at Kensington Metropark

The first hole is prepared for competition at Kensington Metropark before a 2024 tournament.

Photos provided by Nate Heinold

By: Scott Bentley | Metro | Published January 21, 2026

Ryan Monn tees off at Kensington Metropark during the 2024 Professional Disc Golf Association Amateur National Championships.

METRO DETROIT — Ticket sales have begun for the Professional Disc Golf Association Professional Disc Golf World Championships presented by 1st Phorm, which will take place at the end of the summer at Kensington Metropark.

The world championship tournaments will be held from Aug 26-30. Last March, the PDGA announced that the historic Kensington Metropark won its bid to host the 2026 games after its 2025 bid was rejected.

Different types of tickets for the event will roll out over the next several months, as general admission passes don’t go on sale until 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on March 24.

Currently, the platinum, gold and bronze VIP passes are on sale. These passes include food, merchandise, autograph and photo opportunities, special seating and much more. More information and pricing can be found at detroit26.com.

Bronze VIP passes go on sale beginning at 6 pm EST on Feb 17, and daily VIP passes will be available starting at 6 p.m. EST March 10. The general admission passes start at $10 and VIP passes start at $295.

“The 2026 PDGA Pro Worlds event is going to be a landmark event in the history of our sport,” Nate Heinold, CEO of Ledgestone Disc Golf and 2026 World Championships event director, said in a press release. “The Ledgestone team is making unprecedented investments in this event, with expected spending approaching $1.5M.”

The Kensington Metropark course is one of the more historic courses in the sport. Specifically, the Toboggan course was built in 2000 for this event and has now become an iconic figure in the disc golf community. Those planning the event understand the magnitude of this tournament returning to Toboggan for the first time since its installation in 2000.

“We plan on delivering two Worlds class courses, the largest Pro Worlds payout of all time, a $300,000+ infrastructure plan and (the) experience of a lifetime for our players and spectators alike,” Heinold said in the release.

The investment into the park's infrastructure will help it support the spectators with features such as grandstands, VIP terraces, family zones, viewing platforms and stadium seating.

The World Championship will bring fans from all over the world into the metro Detroit area. The Metroparks are excited to host such a big event.

“We’re proud to team up with Ledgestone, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the Livingston County Convention & Visitors Bureau to bring this championship back to Metro Detroit,” Amy McMillan, CEO of the Huron-Clinton Metroparks, said in a press release. “We can’t wait to welcome the world to our courses and to welcome the region to be a part of a world-wide disc golf experience.”

Detroit has hosted the NFL Draft, NCAA March Madness tournament games, multiple playoff games across several sports and in 2027 will host the men’s college basketball Final Four. While the 2026 PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships presented by 1st Phorm won’t be in Detroit, the metro area continues to grow its reputation as a legitimate host for major sporting events.

“What’s exciting about this championship is how naturally it fits into Detroit’s broader sports story right now,” Marty Dobek, executive director of the Detroit Sports Commission, said in a press release. “We’re seeing continued growth in non-traditional and emerging sports, and disc golf is a great example of how passionate fan bases and destination-quality venues can come together to create something special. Events like this expand who we reach, how people experience our region, and what Detroit is known for as a sports destination.”

For all information on the 2026 PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships presented by 1st Phorm, visit detroit26.com.



