Teen returned home, has since gone voluntarily missing

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published April 23, 2026

Taron Smith

SOUTHFIELD — Taron Smith, 13, has voluntarily gone missing after returning home, according to the Southfield Police Department.

Taron was initially reported as missing on April 21. According to Southfield Police Department Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley, Taron returned home on his own accord at around 6:30 p.m. April 22 while law enforcement was en route to his residence. Huguley said Taron found out police were on their way to his home, and he voluntarily left the residence.

Taron is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands approximately 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Taron’s whereabouts is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5000.



