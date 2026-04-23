St. Anne’s Mead conducts posthumous award ceremony, celebrates 60 years of operation

The Sean Blackman Trio performs at the 60th anniversary celebration of St. Anne’s Mead April 16 in Southfield.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published April 23, 2026

People serve themselves hors d’oeuvres in the reception hall at St. Anne’s Mead. Photo by Liz Carnegie

Mollie Proctor, right, greets 60th anniversary and Spirit of Carrie Proctor Awards ceremony attendees. Proctor accepted the ambassador award on behalf of her late mother, Carrie Proctor. Photo by Liz Carnegie

SOUTHFIELD — St. Anne’s Mead was bustling with activity on April 16 in celebration of the first Spirit of Carrie Proctor Awards and the facility’s 60th anniversary.

St. Anne’s Mead, located at 16106 W. 12 Mile Road in Southfield, is a nonprofit senior living and memory care facility. It was founded in 1966 by St. James Episcopal Church, Christ Church Cranbrook and St. David’s Episcopal Church. The 60-year milestone is notable, as according to the Small Business Administration, less than 10% of nonprofit organizations survive that long.

Executive Director Amanda Newport said she attributes this success to the staff.

“Longevity is a big deal, and we have staff that have stayed here for a very long time,” she said.

Newport said something that sets St. Anne’s Mead apart from some other senior care facilities is that it does all its own hiring rather than contracting out. She said the staff is very close with the residents and their families.

The Spirit of Carrie Proctor Awards was named for Carrie Proctor, who was on the St. Anne’s Mead Board of Trustees since the 1990s, as well as the community engagement and development committee since its creation in 2017. Newport said Carrie Proctor was a huge supporter of St. Anne’s Mead and that she had a part in establishing the facility’s memory care home and improvements to the assisted living home. Proctor passed away in 2025 at age 96.

Mollie Proctor, Carrie Proctor’s daughter, said her mother loved St. Anne’s Mead. She said her mother viewed St. Anne’s Mead as her home away from home, and that she was always thinking of its residents, staff and services.

“Mom was very dedicated to this place,” she said. “She loved everyone here.”

Mollie Proctor said she’s happy that her mother’s legacy will live on through the awards.

The awards given included an advocate award, a volunteer award, two ambassador awards — one of which was given to Carrie Proctor posthumously — and two guardian angel awards, which were given to the Southfield Police and Fire departments.