ShowLTU to spotlight inspired designs by students, alumni

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published April 23, 2026

Delanie Shorten is one of Lawrence Technological University’s students featured in the upcoming ShowLTU showcase, as well as another architecture and design showcase in New York City. Photo provided by Stephanie Casola

Shorten’s piece is titled “Nested.” Photo provided by Stephanie Casola

Dante Cerroni will also have a piece featured at both showcases. Photo provided by Stephanie Casola

Cerroni’s piece is titled “Loop Lamp.” Photo provided by Stephanie Casola

SOUTHFIELD — Over 200 original works by students and alumni from the Lawrence Technological University College of Architecture and Design will be presented at the fifth annual ShowLTU showcase.

The pieces demonstrate architecture and design solutions for real-life issues. Students and alumni took materials made of recycled plastic and created new pieces of furniture.

The pieces will be displayed and open to the public during select times from May 7 to 9 in Building 3 of Lawrence Tech’s College of Architecture and Design, located at 21000 W. 10 Mile Road. The public may see the pieces from 4:30 to 8 p.m. May 7; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 8; and noon to 2 p.m. May 9.

Interim Dean of Lawrence Technological University’s College of Architecture and Design Lilian Crum said ShowLTU showcases the works of emerging designers.

“It’s a chance to see where they are headed and how well-supported they are by industry upon graduation, if not before,” she said.

An award ceremony will be held on the first day of ShowLTU, which will then be followed by a guest lecture.

Additionally, a few designs have been selected to be featured for the first time at the Schools Showcase at the International Contemporary Furniture Fair in New York City. This will run from May 17 to 19 at the Javits Center.

Lawrence Tech juniors Dante Cerroni and Delanie Shorten are two students whose works are being featured in both showcases. Like the other designers featured at ShowLTU, they created works using a computer numerical control machine and high-density polyethylene.

Cerroni’s piece is called “Loop Lamp.” He said he was interested in how the material allowed for light transmission with minimal scattering when a light was shined at it. One of the materials added a warming hue to the design. He said this gave him the idea to use LEDs to increase the surface area and create a gradient toward the center of the lamp.

He said this project was about using the materials’ inherent properties to make something useful.

“For me, the meaning behind this project was to take material destined for the landfill and give it an entirely new life,” Cerroni said. “It’s a more useful purpose for the material.”

Shorten’s piece is a table collection called “Nested.” The name comes from the way she laid out her material during the cutting process. To make the most of her material, Shorten had parts of the smaller tables cut directly into the larger parts.

Additionally, her project focused on exploring how to make the dark plastic material feel soft, warm and approachable.

“The material started out with rough, sharp edges,” Shorten said. “My goal was to take that and turn it into something with a soft, easy presence.”

Both Cerroni and Shorten said they are looking forward to both showcases.