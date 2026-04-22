Police seek public assistance in finding missing teen

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published April 22, 2026

Police are looking for the public's help to find 13-year-old Taron Smith. Photo provided by Southfield Police Department

SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing 13-year-old Taron Smith.

Taron was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. April 21 in the area of Franklin and 11 Mile Road. He is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Taron’s location is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.



