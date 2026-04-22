Army Reserve opens vehicle maintenance facility in Southfield

A new Area Maintenance Support Activity facility for the Army Reserve held a ribbon cutting in Southfield on April 16.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published April 22, 2026

Facility workers celebrate the April 16 ribbon cutting of a new Area Maintenance Support Activity facility for the Army Reserve in Southfield on 11 Mile Road. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

The Area Maintenance Support Activity facility is approximately 14,000 square feet. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

SOUTHFIELD — The Army Reserve has opened a new Area Maintenance Support Activity facility in Southfield, which will service, house and maintain military vehicles.

A ribbon cutting was held for the facility on April 16. The facility, located at 26400 W. 11 Road in Southfield, will act as a replacement for an aging facility in Livonia. Construction on the Southfield facility began in late 2023 and was completed last September.

Command Chief Warrant Officer 5, 88th Readiness Division, Jason Sikorski said the Area Maintenance Support Activity facility in Southfield cost approximately $19 million to construct, with the budget being congressionally funded. The funding was used in the construction of the building, as the land was already owned by the military. The facility is approximately 14,000 square feet.

“The facility will improve Army Reserve readiness,” Sikorski said.

A total of 12 civilian mechanics will be employed in the Area Maintenance Support Activity facility. Additionally, the mechanics are required to be Army Reserve soldiers.

Brig. Gen. Kirk Dailey said the work done within the facility is essential to the Army Reserve. The new facility offers its mechanics a more efficient and comfortable working environment with improvements such as larger and brighter work bays to enhance worker safety, a break room and locker room on-site for better quality of life during work hours, more storage space, and anti-terrorism and force-protection security systems. Dailey said the building is energy efficient as well.

“We will continue to ensure that the equipment needed by our nation’s soldiers is in tiptop shape to defend freedom and democracy around the world,” Dailey said.

Additionally, Dailey said the facility was built with heat radiant flooring, which will help keep the equipment warm and dry during the winter. It will also be more comfortable for the mechanics.

Dailey said it is great to be in a community like Southfield that is supportive of the Army Reserve’s presence.