Taylor wins Roseville mayoral race; Shoemaker, Hoover, Wietecha voted to City Council

Roseville Mayor Robert Taylor, seen here Oct. 1, won reelection Nov. 4.

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published November 5, 2025

ROSEVILLE — Residents in Roseville let their voices be heard at the polls Nov. 4 as they voted to reelect the current mayor.

With 4,372 votes — 82.51% of all votes cast — Robert Taylor will remain the city’s mayor.

Taylor was appointed to the City Council in 2005, and he has served as the city’s mayor since 2015.

“I just want to thank the residents of Roseville that voted for me and have the faith in our City Council and our administration to continue to try to make Roseville a better place for all of us to live and visit,” Taylor said.

Now that the election is over, Taylor said he’s looking forward to some of the things coming to Roseville in the future.

“We’ve got a lot going on. We’ve got a lot of people that want to invest in Roseville,” he said.

Taylor faced off against Edward Stross, an artist who entered the race as a write-in candidate.

There were 927 write-in votes.

“I didn’t bother to check the results of the election, I am certainly not going to win, but I seriously want to thank everyone who voted for me,” Stross said in a Facebook post. “You took the time and effort to vote, and that means the world to me.”

Stross had previously told the Eastsider that he decided to run because he felt someone with opposing views needed to be on the council.

“Our City Council has no fear of the voters, because there’s no one else to vote for,” he said previously.

Haggerty remains second-most vote-getter

In the Roseville City Council race, five candidates were competing for three four-year terms.

Bill Shoemaker will remain on the council, having received 3,802, or 27.37% of the votes.

Jan Haggerty, who passed away in October, was the second-most vote-getter, having received 2,914, or 20.98% of the votes.

Roseville City Attorney Tim Tomlinson previously told the Eastsider that the city charter — which was adopted in 1958 — does not address the effect of a vacancy on how votes are counted for a death prior to the election. However, a Michigan statute prohibits the counting of votes for a deceased person remaining on the ballot, he said.

This means, Tomlinson said, that any votes cast for Haggerty would not count.

Shoemaker will be joined on the council by James Hoover, who received 2,689, or 19.36% of the votes, and Steven Wietecha, who received 2,571, or 18.51% of the votes. There were 151 write-in votes.

Hoover hasn’t held any elected offices previously, which made him surprised to receive more votes than an incumbent.

“That right there tells me that the people of Roseville are looking for something new, and looking for someone to be their voice,” he said.

In his submission to the Eastsider’s voter guide, Hoover stated he felt the current City Council is “tone deaf” to the voices of its constituents. His top priorities, he said, include holding Priority Waste accountable for “lackluster” service, drawing new businesses to Roseville, creating new jobs and filling empty storefronts, assisting elderly and disadvantaged families and veterans with home and property maintenance and addressing increasing bills and lowering taxes.

As Haggerty’s replacement on the council, Hoover said that he has “pretty big shoes to fill.”

“I think I have a responsibility to her memory and her legacy as well,” he said.

Hoover added that he wanted to thank the residents who voted for him.

“I’m grateful to the people that put their faith in me to put me here, and I will do my best to make them not regret their choice,” he said.

Wietecha has served on the City Council since 2016. Shoemaker and Wietecha could not immediately be reached for comment.

Additionally, Jennifer Zelmanski, who ran unopposed, will maintain her position as city clerk. She received 4,972 votes. There were 110 write-in votes.

Richard Steenland, who also ran unopposed, was voted in as city treasurer, replacing former Mayor John Chirkun, who decided not to run for reelection. Steenland received 4,911 votes. There were 125 write-in votes.

